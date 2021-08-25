N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Infectious disease specialist warns more hospitalizations inevitable

An infectious diseases specialist in Ontario says New Brunswick shouldn't gauge how well it's doing with COVID-19 cases by the number of hospitalizations and deaths.

The province had only three people hospitalized with the respiratory disease as of Tuesday, but Dr. Abdu Sharkawy contends that could change quickly.

There will be many challenges in the near future, including students heading back to school on Sept. 7 and more people gathering indoors as the weather cools, said Sharkawy, an infectious diseases consultant with the University Health Network and an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Toronto.

"The health-care system is going to see a rise in cases and inevitably there is going to be [intensive care units] and [emergency rooms] that are going to be seeing increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients," he told CBC's Harry Forestell.

"To say that's not going to happen because we're not seeing huge influxes at this point in time is frankly foolish. It's inviting harm. It's inviting trouble."

Sharkawy said New Brunswickers should implore governments at all levels for improved safety standards, including making better ventilation for schools a priority.

"We have to keep our eye on the ball here because complacency is our enemy," he said.

"We've seen it at every stage of this pandemic, and we are under a lot of false hope if we believe that our numbers at 75 or 80 per cent vaccination is going to do the trick."

As of Tuesday, a total of 73.8 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 or older are fully vaccinated, while 83.8 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Sharkawy noted the province's health-care system hasn't had to deal with many cases of flu or other respiratory diseases during the pandemic, but looser Public Health measures, such as reduced masking, may change that too.

Provincial officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

167 active cases

Public Health announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, putting the province's total active case count at 167.

New Brunswick has reported 2,687 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 2,473 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 401,531 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date.

Walk-in vaccination clinics will get underway Wednesday afternoon, as follows:

Saint John, Exhibition Park, 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (Pfizer)

Shediac, Public Health Office, 3:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Pfizer and Moderna)

On Friday, a pop-up clinic offering Pfizer as first or second doses will take place at Parlee Beach in Shediac between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

A list of upcoming mobile and walk-in clinics is available online.

People can also book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or through a participating pharmacy.

They are asked to bring their Medicare card, a signed consent form and, for those receiving a second dose, a copy of the record of immunization they received after getting their first dose.

Anyone age 12 or older is eligible to get a vaccine and can get their second shot 28 days after their first.

Saint John chamber survey finds little support for vaccine passports

Nearly three-quarters of Saint John Region Chamber of Commerce members who responded to a survey say they don't support vaccine passports, the results released Wednesday show.

Of the 1,075 businesses in the greater Saint John area that responded, 788, or 73.3 per cent, said they are not in favour, the chamber said in a news release.

A quarter of respondents, or 269, said they do support vaccine passports, while 1.67 per cent, or 18, said they were undecided.

"Businesses are concerned that further requirements will add to already overburdened staff, when the uncertainty over the legal ramifications are added in, businesses are left with a higher level of risk," chamber CEO David Duplisea said in a statement.

Businesses do, however, support the requirement for some type of vaccination proof for international travel and large gatherings, he added.

David Duplisea, CEO of the Saint John Region Chamber of Commerce, said businesses are worried vaccine passports will just add to already overburdened staff. (Submitted by David Duplisea )

The members were also asked whether they would ask for proof of vaccination and to identify the sector they work within.

More than 86 per cent, or 930, said they would not, while 13 per cent, or 145, said they would.

Of the sectors identified, most were from the retail, health care, hospitality, and government sectors, according to the news release.

Last month, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard told reporters the province was not considering vaccine passports.

But earlier this month, a Department of Health spokesperson said New Brunswick is studying the idea.

"We continue to monitor COVID-19 in the province and to discuss this decision with our federal and provincial partners," Bruce Macfarlane said.

The chamber launched the survey on Aug. 11 to gauge the level of support for or against the idea of vaccine passports.

Fifty-two per cent of the chamber's 2,057 members responded.

With more than 1,000 responses, the chamber said it was "able to get a clear picture of the attitude in the business community."

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.