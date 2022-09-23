Vitalité sees 48% jump in COVID-19 patients, Horizon sees 18% drop

The number of New Brunswickers hospitalized for or with COVID-19 in the past week has remained stable at 95, compared to 96 a week ago, according to the province's two regional health authorities.

But the Vitalité Health Network saw a 48 per cent jump in its number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized, while the Horizon Health Network saw an 18 per cent decrease, their weekly COVD dashboards show.

The province's COVIDWatch report is expected to be released later this afternoon.

Vitalité has 37 patients hospitalized as of Saturday, up from 25 the previous week, with three in intensive care, unchanged, according to its dashboard.

Horizon reports 58 active COVID-19 hospital admissions, down from 71, including four people in intensive care, down from five.

Unlike Public Health, which only reports people hospitalized because of COVID-19, Vitalité and Horizon also include those initially admitted for another reason who later test positive for the virus.

Of the 37 Vitalité patients, 30 are at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton, including two of the patients in ICU. The hospital is listed at 101 per cent capacity.

Five patients are at the Edmundston Regional Hospital, which has a 94 per cent bed occupancy, and the remaining two patients, one of whom requires intensive care, are at Bathurst's Chaleur Regional Hospital, which is overcapacity at 103 per cent.

The distribution of the Horizon patients includes:

Moncton region, Zone 1 — 16

Saint John region, Zone 2 — 14

Fredericton region, Zone 3 — 14

Miramichi region, Zone 7 — 14

Vitalité has two new COVID-19 outbreaks at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton on the general surgical unit (4A) and the psychiatry unit (4B), along with ongoing outbreaks on the geriatric unit (3A), rehabilitation unit (3F), and the nephrology unit (4F). There is also an ongoing outbreak on the care unit at the Stella-Maris-de-Kent Hospital in Sainte-Anne-de-Kent.

Horizon has 12 COVID-19 hospital outbreak units, including four in the Moncton region, Zone 1, three in the Saint John region, Zone 2, three in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, and two in the Miramichi region, Zone 7. No other details are provided.

The number of COVID-positive health-care workers off the job at Vitalité has been cut in half to 26, while Horizon has seen a 39 per cent jump, with 64 staff absences, up from 46 in the previous report.