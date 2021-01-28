N.B. reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, rise in hospital admissions and active hospitalizations

COVID-19 has claimed four more New Brunswickers in the past week, and hospital admissions for COVID-19 and active hospitalizations because of the virus have both increased, the province's latest figures show.

The latest deaths include a person in their 60s, a person in their 70s, a person in their 80s and a person 90 or older, according to Tuesday's COVIDWatch report.

Their deaths raise the province's pandemic death toll to 466.

Thirty-one people were admitted to hospital for COVID-19 between Aug. 21 and Aug. 27. That's up from 22 in the previous week's report.

There are 33 people currently hospitalized because of the virus, up from 21, according to the province. Four people require intensive care, up from one.

Meanwhile the regional health authorities, which include in their weekly reports people admitted to hospital because of COVID-19, as well as those initially admitted for another reason and later test positive for the virus, say there are 99 New Brunswickers hospitalized either for or with COVID-19, five of whom require intensive care, a slight decrease from last week.

Horizon Health Network reports 71 active COVID-19 hospital admissions, including three patients in intensive care, as of Saturday. That's down from 95 and six respectively in last Tuesday's report.

Vitalité Health Network reports 28 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, compared to 18 a week ago — a 55 per cent increase. Two people are in intensive care, up from one, the weekly COVID dashboard shows.

Among those admitted to hospital are a child under 10 and a child between 10 and 19, according to the provincial report.

Those admitted to ICU include a person in their 50s, two in their 60s, and one in their 70s.

"The highest portion of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is among individuals aged 70-89," the report states.

"Individuals that are unprotected by vaccine continue to have the highest rate of hospitalization for COVID-19 and ICU admissions."

1,398 new cases

A total of 1,398 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past week. That includes 712 cases confirmed through a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab test, down from 797, and 686 people who self-reported testing positive on a rapid test, down from 716.

Fewer PCR tests were conducted in the past week — 4,798, down from 5,059 the previous week.

There are now 1,072 active cases of COVID in the province, based on PCR tests alone.

Of the most recent random samples sent for sequencing, 82 per cent were the Omicron subvariant BA.5 and the other 18 per cent were the Omicron subvariant BA.4.

New Brunswick has had 75,152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 73,614 cases now considered resolved.

Horizon and Vitalité

The majority of the 71 Horizon hospitalizations, 45, are in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, according to the dashboard. The Moncton region, Zone 1, has 13, the Saint John region, Zone 2, has eight, and the Miramichi region, Zone 7, has five.

Of the 28 Vitalité hospitalizations, 16 are at the Edmundston Regional Hospital, in Zone 4, six are at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton, Zone 1, three are at the Campbellton Regional Hospital in Zone 5, two are at the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst and one is at Tracadie Hospital, both in Zone 6.

There are COVID-19 outbreaks on 17 Horizon hospital units, down from 22 last week. Six are in the Moncton region, Zone 1, three in the Saint John region, Zone 2, six in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, and two in the Miramichi region, Zone 7. No other details are provided.

Vitalité has outbreaks on five units at two hospitals — three at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre (geriatric unit 3A, medicine and step-down unit 4C and nephrology 4F) and two at the Edmundston Regional Hospital (extended care unit and medical unit).

Horizon has 54 staff off work after testing positive for COVID-19, down from 99 the previous week.

Vitalité has 155 staff off work because of COVID-19, up from 138 in last week's report.

Overall capacity at Vitalité is listed at 99 per cent, down from 100 per cent the previous week. Enfant-Jésus RHSJ Hospital in Caraquet has the highest bed occupancy at 142 per cent, with no COVID patients. The highest bed occupancy at a hospital with COVID patients is Tracadie Hospital at 117 per cent with one COVID patient.

Horizon's dashboard does not include bed occupancy.