Horizon sees 39% jump in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

The Horizon Health Network has seen a 39 per cent jump in its number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients over the past week, figures released Tuesday show.

Horizon has 93 patients hospitalized for or with COVID, as of Saturday, according to its dashboard. That's up from 67 in last week's report.

Five are in intensive care, down from seven.

Vitalité and the province's COVIDWatch updated numbers are not yet available.

Fourteen of the Horizon patients are in the Moncton region, Zone 1, 56 in the Saint John region, Zone 2, 21 in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, and two in the Miramichi region, Zone 7.

Horizon has COVID-19 outbreaks on 10 hospital units across the province as of Saturday, down one from last week's report.

Four are in the Moncton region, Zone 1, five in the Saint John region, Zone 2, and one in the Fredericton region, Zone 3. No other details are available on the dashboard, but spokesperson Kris McDavid told CBC they include:

Moncton region, Zone 1 — Moncton Hospital, cardiac unit 3400, surgical unit 5600, neuro unit 4100 and the medical surgical intensive care unit; and Sackville Memorial Hospital on the Brunswick West unit

Saint John region, Zone 2 — Saint John Regional Hospital, family medicine 5C south, and transitional care unit 4B north; Sussex Health Centre, south wing

Fredericton region, Zone 3 — Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital, medical/cardiac step-down unit, 3 south west

No Horizon hospitals are overcapacity, according to figures provided by McDavid, but several are near full occupancy.

Moncton Hospital — 99 per cent

Saint John Regional Hospital — 98 per cent

Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital — 91 per cent

Upper River Valley Hospital — 98 per cent

Miramichi Regional Hospital — 93 per cent

Fewer Horizon health-care workers are off the job, isolating because of COVID, compared to last week's report.

Sixty-four employees have tested positive for the virus on either a PCR test or rapid test, the dashboard shows. That's down from 81 staff absences.