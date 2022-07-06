COVID-19 hospitalizations dip at Vitalité, weekly update shows

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Vitalité Health Network hospitals decreased in the past week, according to the latest figures.

Vitalité had 26 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Saturday, down from 30, including three in intensive care, up one, its COVID-19 dashboard shows.

This includes patients who were admitted for COVID as well as those who were initially admitted for another reason and later tested positive for the virus.

Horizon Health Network's weekly update and the province's weekly COVIDWatch report have not yet been released.

COVID numbers over the past few weeks have indicated a "period of increased activity across the province," fuelled by the highly transmissible Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Dr. Yves Léger, the acting chief medical officer of health, said last week.

Vitalité also has fewer health-care workers off the job because of COVID compared to a week ago, Tuesday's update shows, but more hospital units with COVID outbreaks.

Of the 26 COVID hospitalized patients, the largest share is at the Campbellton Regional Hospital in Zone 5, followed by the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in the Moncton region, Zone 1, with five patients, including one in ICU.

The Tracadie Hospital in Zone 6 also has five COVID patients, while the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst, also in Zone 6, has four, including one in ICU, and the Edmundston Regional Hospital, in Zone 4, also has four patients, including one in ICU.

Eight hospital units now have COVID outbreaks, up from five the previous week, the dashboard shows.

The three new outbreaks include:

Chaleur Regional Hospital's extended care unit, 4 West, and the obstetrics unit.

Edmundston Regional Hospital's medical unit.

The other outbreaks include: the Dumont's general surgical unit 4A; Tracadie Hospital's medical unit and 2nd north unit; Campbellton Hospital's geriatric unit and Restigouche Hospital's continuous rehabilitation unit C-1.

There are 128 Vitalité workers off the job after either testing positive for COVID-19 or coming into contact with a positive case, as of Saturday. That's down from 141 the previous week.