N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 700 health-care students, retirees offer to help Horizon if needed

More than 700 health-care students and retirees have responded to an appeal from the Horizon Health Network to provide back-up support during the COVID-19 outbreak, "should the need arise."

The regional health authority is "encouraged and humbled" by the response, Maura McKinnon, chief human resource officer, said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

It demonstrates the "strong sense of care and compassion health care professionals possess," she said.

It was only a few days ago that Horizon issued its plea for reinforcements via social media. "Horizon Retirees and Students: We need your help!" the post said.

It included a link to an online questionnaire, which anyone interested in offering their services was asked to complete.

Horizon is looking to our retirees and students to assist with the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> outbreak, should the need arise. Click here (<a href="https://t.co/RDl9LHQUXM">https://t.co/RDl9LHQUXM</a> ) if you can provide on-site support during the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> pandemic: or contact <a href="https://t.co/jYVH46dmBe">https://t.co/jYVH46dmBe</a> <a href="https://t.co/uLoa5aU2ki">pic.twitter.com/uLoa5aU2ki</a> —@HorizonHealthNB

Horizon has received more than 700 responses so far, said McKinnon.

Fifty-one of them are from retirees, she said. "In addition, many retirees have reached out to Horizon leadership directly to express interest," she said. No numbers were provided.

Why are we told to keep two arm lengths from others during the pandemic? Here's a detailed explanation, with facts from Dr. Alfredo Américo Miroli, immunologist from the National University of Tucumán in Argentina. 2:21

Expressions of support are now being prioritized and processed. McKinnon said she anticipates a variety of roles will be available for students. Nursing students, for example, could potentially be employed as patient-care attendants, she said.

18 cases as testing expands

There are 18 confirmed cases of the viral infection in New Brunswick, including two patients who have required hospitalization. There are 1,276 negative tests that have been done so far.

All of the COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick to date are related to international travel or close contacts to a confirmed case that has travelled outside the province.

But Public Health has started testing people with symptoms and no connection to travel, looking for cases of community transmission, Russell said Tuesday.

People entering New Brunswick from another province must also now self-isolate for 14 days, she said.

A sign in Hanwell thanking essential workers for their efforts during the outbreak. (Photo:Joe McDonald/CBC News)

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell and Premier Blaine Higgs are scheduled to provide their daily COVID-19 update in Fredericton at 2:30 p.m.

Russell has said she expects to see those numbers climb in the weeks ahead and for some New Brunswickers to die.

More than 425,000 people worldwide have been infected by the virus and almost 19,000 have died, according to a Johns Hopkins University case tracker.

What about the marathon I was training for?

Runners in the middle of training for spring and summer marathons are wondering whether the events will still happen.

The Fredericton Marathon is scheduled for May 9 and 10. Organizers are considering all of their options and will make a final decision about the event today.

Marathon by the Sea in Saint John is scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 22 and 23 and organizers are still planning to go ahead.

The Scotiabank Blue Nose Marathon in Halifax, previously scheduled for the Victoria Day long weekend, has been pushed to Nov. 6 and 8.

Meanwhile, the 124th Boston Marathon, which sees many participants from New Brunswick each year, is also postponed.

The marathon was to be held on April 20 and is now scheduled for Monday, Sept. 14.

MPs respond to financial aid package

The federal government unanimously passed emergency legislation early Wednesday to free up $82 billion to help Canadians feeling the repercussions of COVID-19.

Fredericton MP Jenica Atwin represented the Green caucus in the emergency Commons session in which 32 MPs took part.

Waiting on the bells. Significant improvements have been made to the bill. Canadians should wake up to a resolution. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hanginthere?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hanginthere</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/canadastrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#canadastrong</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PhysicalDistancingSocialConnecting?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PhysicalDistancingSocialConnecting</a> <a href="https://t.co/CBXHeWjs5c">pic.twitter.com/CBXHeWjs5c</a> —@JenicaAtwin

"I'm glad that we were able to make it work in the wee hours of the morning, so that Canadians could wake up and feel some of that relief," Atwin said.

John Williamson, Conservative MP for New Brunswick Southwest, said the bill was "needlessly politicized."

He wishes the aid package was more comprehensive, but he's glad parties were able to come together, adjust the bill and pass it.

"The big hole in this plan is on help for small businesses," Williamson said.

"I have numerous small and medium-sized businesses who have laid off their employees, they have shuttered and what's been offered by the government is not going to bridge them through."

Atwin is glad the federal government provided clarifications on EI benefits, but agreed with Williamson that small businesses are the backbone of the economy.

Premier Blaine Higgs said people have been calling a phone line set up Monday to report businesses or people violating rules around social distancing or staying at home. (CBC)

Saint John-Rothesay MP Wayne Long is happy with the aid package and that his residents who don't qualify for EI will be able to apply for the emergency support benefit.

The bill still has to be approved by the Senate as early as today.

Hold onto your recycling

The Fundy Regional Service Commission is asking residents to hold onto their recycling because the waste management service isn't able to sort through materials.

The facility hand sorts recyclables, but has suspended its services because of COVID-19.

Another sign in Fredericton thanking essential service workers. (Photo: Mike Heenan/CBC News)

Curbside pickup in Greater Saint John is still operating on its normal schedule, but recycling is suspended. Items that are typically recycled are being directed to the landfill.

Compost collection will continue, but that material will also go to the landfill.

The landfill is open regular hours during the week, but is now closed Saturdays.

FERO Waste & Recycling in Fredericton has suspended rural recycling collection, but is continuing to collect garbage.

The Fredericton Region Solid Waste landfill is closed to the public but open to commercial customers.

The Southeast Regional Service Commission is asking people to stay away from its solid waste facility. The company has closed its recycling and composting facilities. All recycled material will be brought to the landfill.

What to do if you symptoms?

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough or breathlessness. In this case, residents should: