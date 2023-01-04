New Brunswick reports 9 COVID-19 deaths, confirms 1st cases of new Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5

Nine more New Brunswickers have died from COVID-19, and the province has confirmed its first two cases of the new Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, which is spreading quickly in the United States and gaining ground in Canada.

XBB.1.5, also known as Kraken, is highly transmissible. It accounted for 27.6 per cent of COVID-19 cases in the United States for the week ending Jan. 7, U.S. health officials have said.

It also appears to be able to escape immunity but doesn't appear to cause more severe disease than previous variants, officials have said.

"While the Department of Health had previously identified a handful of XBB cases over the previous months, it confirmed two cases of XBB.1.5 in the past few days," Dr. Yves Léger, acting chief medical officer of health, said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

As a result, the department has added a new XBB category to the COVID-19 sequencing results chart in the weekly COVIDWatch report, he said.

Of the 191 most recent random samples sent for genetic sequencing, six per cent were XBB, the report shows.

"As we indicated before, if the department determined there was a change of significance, or if there was value in sharing additional information about a certain variant, it would adjust the way it shares its data through its regular COVIDWATCH reports. This is an example of how we've done that," said Léger, who was unavailable for an interview.

"Although research on this subvariant is still in the preliminary stages, there's no evidence yet that the XBB.1.5 variant is more severe than others. However, we wanted to note its presence as it's been identified as a commonly spreading strain in many other jurisdictions."

XBB, an offshoot of the Omicron BA.2 subvariant, contains multiple sublineages, including XBB.1.5, according to Adam Bowie, spokesperson for the Department of Health.

XBB1.5 evolved through a recombination of Omicron BA.2.10.1 and Omicron BA.2.75. This happens when someone is infected by two strains at the same time, and they combine within their host during the viral replication process to form a new variant.

The breakdown of the rest of the samples sequenced shows 92 per cent were the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant BA.5, and two per cent were the Omicron subvariant BA.2. The Department of Health does not provide a further breakdown of sublineages.

Deaths 'stable'

"Deaths remained stable" Jan. 1 to Jan. 7, according to the COVIDWatch report.

The nine people who died were all aged 70 or older.

None of them died during the reporting period in question. Their deaths occurred between late September and late December, a graphic indicates.

"Deaths are subject to a lag in reporting, with an average of two months between the date of death and receiving the registration of death form at the Vital Statistics branch," the Department of Health recently announced.

The latest deaths raise the pandemic death toll to 749.

Horizon and Vitalité report 119 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 8 in ICU

There were 22 people newly admitted to hospital because of COVID-19 during the week in question, including one who required intensive care, according to the province.

Three of the people were aged 20 to 59, three were 60 to 69 and 16 were 79 or older.

Meanwhile, the two regional health authorities, which count people admitted to hospital because of COVID-19, as well as those initially admitted for another reason who later test positive for the virus, say there are 119 New Brunswickers hospitalized, as of Jan. 7, including eight who require intensive care.

Horizon Health Network has 99 active COVID-19 patients, including six in intensive care, its COVID dashboard, updated Tuesday, shows.

Vitalité Health Network has 20 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including two in intensive care, according to its updated COVID dashboard.

This is the first COVID update from Horizon and Vitalité since before the holidays, when they had a combined total of 140 people hospitalized, as of Dec. 17, including six in intensive care.

Horizon has 99 COVID-19 patients in hospital, up from 91 on Dec. 17, while Vitalité has 20, down from 49. (Christian Amundson/CBC)

The regional breakdown of Horizon's latest cases includes:

Moncton region, Zone 1 — 11.

Saint John region, Zone 2 — 57.

Fredericton region, Zone 3 — 27.

Miramichi region, Zone 7 — four.

Of Vitalité's patients, three are at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont hospital in Moncton (Zone 1), seven are at the Edmundston Regional Hospital (Zone 4), including two in intensive care, three are at the Campbellton Regional Hospital (Zone 5), and in Zone 6, three are at the Chaleur Regional Hospital and four are at the Tracadie Hospital.

Confirmed cases rise

The number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased in the past week, compared to the previous week, but percent positivity remained stable, according to the province.

There were 521 cases confirmed through a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab test. A total of 4,365 tests were conducted.

An additional 208 people self-reported testing positive on a rapid test, the COVIDWatch website shows.

Rapid test results are no longer included in the COVIDWatch report because they're considered "an inaccurate indicator of how many people may be positive," but are still provided because they are "an indicator of virus spread and potential impact."

Fewer health-care workers are off the job after testing positive for COVID-19, at 131, compared to 147 before the holidays.

Horizon has 86 infected employees, while Vitalité has 45.

There are COVID-19 outbreaks on 11 Horizon hospital units. These include two in the Moncton region, seven in the Saint John region and two in the Fredericton region. No other details are provided.

Vitalité has five hospital units with COVID-19 outbreaks: the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre's geriatric unit (3A) and coronary intensive care unit; Tracadie Hospital's medical unit (2nd north) and palliative care general medicine unit; and the Veteran Health Centre's unit 200.