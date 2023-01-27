Horizon, Vitalité move to monthly COVID-19 updates

New Brunswick's two regional health authorities are reducing their COVID-19 updates to monthly, from weekly, reports

Horizon and Vitalité announced their change in reporting schedule on their COVID dashboards Tuesday.

No reasons are provided. CBC News has requested comment and is awaiting responses.

The change comes about a month after the province cut back its COVID updates to monthly, from weekly.

Vitalité has 19 people hospitalized as of Saturday who were either admitted because of COVID or initially admitted for another reason and later tested positive for the virus. One requires intensive care, according to the dashboard.

Nine of the patients are at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in the Moncton region, Zone 1, eight are at the Edmundston Regional Hospital in the Edmundston region, Zone 4, including the one in ICU, one is at the Campbellton Regional Hospital in the Campbellton region, Zone 5, and one is at the Tracadie Hospital in the Bathurst region, Zone 6.

Fourteen Vitalité health-care workers are off the job after testing positive for COVID, and there are two hospital unit outbreaks — at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre's nephrology unit (4F), and the Edmundston Regional Hospital's extended care unit.

Horizon has not yet updated its figures.

New COVIDWatch report this afternoon

A new provincial COVIDWatch report is expected later Tuesday.

As of the last update on May 2, the virus had killed 883 New Brunswickers.

Four deaths were recorded in the May 2 report. Eleven people were admitted to the hospital because of COVID between April 23 and April 29. None required intensive care.

A total of 78 new cases of COVID were confirmed through 708 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests that week, for a positivity rate of 11 per cent.