N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Virus claims 53rd life this month, 57 new cases confirmed

New Brunswick's reprieve from COVID-related deaths was short-lived, with another death reported Wednesday, and 57 new cases.

A person 90 or over in the Moncton region, Zone 1, has died as a result of COVID-19, Public Health announced in a news release.

The virus has claimed 53 lives this month alone, and 112 since the beginning of the pandemic.

"It is always tragic to learn we have lost another person to the virus," Premier Blaine Higgs said in a statement. "This is a reminder that we all need to follow the measures in place under the mandatory order to slow the spread and move beyond the fourth wave of the pandemic."

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, offered her condolences and urged anyone who isn't vaccinated yet to get their shots.

"The vaccine provides excellent protection from serious illness and death caused by COVID-19."

Thirty-three people are in hospital because of the virus, down from 40 Tuesday, including 15 in intensive care, an increase of one.

Of those in hospital, 18 are unvaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and 12 are fully vaccinated, Public Health said.

Of those in ICU, 12 are unvaccinated, two are partially vaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

A total of 84.3 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are now fully vaccinated, up from 84, while 92.3 per cent have received at least one dose, up from 92.2.

There are 533 active cases of COVID across the province.

A total of 522,610 lab tests have been conducted to date.

On Tuesday, 10,739 rapid test kits were distributed.

'Quick proof' of vaccination now available

A new "quick proof' of COVID-19 vaccination status is now available through MyHealthNB, a secure web portal that allows eligible New Brunswickers to access their immunization record and COVID-19 test results, Public Health announced Wednesday.

The new format displays a green checkmark with a verified status, showing that a person meets New Brunswick's COVID-19 vaccination requirements, according to a news release.

This can be presented at businesses, services and events that require proof of vaccination, it said. People will still need to show valid government-issued identification.

"This new format can be interpreted quickly and easily and allows people to limit the amount of personal health information they share when accessing services where proof of vaccination is required," Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a statement.

She described it as "another tool in [the] toolbox" to allow New Brunswickers to show proof of vaccination

Previous forms of proof of vaccination, including the PDF download of a record of immunization available on MyHealthNB and an original paper copy or a photograph of it are still valid.

The original paper copy remains the official record, and New Brunswickers are urged to store it in a safe place, keep a copy and take a picture of it.

Breakdown of new cases

The 57 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed Wednesday are spread across six of the seven health zones.

Of the new cases, 24 – or 42.1 per cent – are unvaccinated, seven – or 12.3 per cent – are partially vaccinated, and 26 – or 45.6 per cent – are fully vaccinated.

The province's active case count climbed again Wednesday to 533 after dropping Monday from 627 to 589 and Tuesday to 521. (CBC)

Here is the regional breakdown:

Moncton region, Zone 1, 30 cases:

Three people 19 or under

Four people 20-29

Eight people 30-39

Three people 40-49

Six people 50-59

A person 60-69

Four people 80-89

A person 90 or over

All of these cases are under investigation.

Saint John region, Zone 2, 14 cases:

A person 19 or under

Four people 20-29

A person 30-39

A person 40-49

Three people 50-59

Four people 60-69

All 14 cases are under investigation.

Fredericton region, Zone 3, four cases:

A person 20-29

Two people 50-59

A person 60-69

All four cases are under investigation.

Edmundston region, Zone 4, three cases:

Two people 20-29

A person 40-49

All three cases are under investigation.

Campbellton region, Zone 5, two cases:

A person 19 or under

A person 60-69

Both cases are under investigation.

Miramichi region, Zone 7, four cases:

A person 20-29

Two people 30-39

A person 40-49

All four cases are under investigation.

New Brunswick has had 6,263 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 5,617 recoveries so far.

37 cases at Moncton shelter

Thirty-seven cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in an outbreak at Nazareth House, a temporary emergency shelter in Moncton, Zone 1.

The outbreak was first reported on Oct. 19 when five cases had been confirmed among residents and staff.

Members of the provincial rapid outbreak management team, also known as PROMT, are on site assisting.

The shelter is one of 11 active outbreaks in "vulnerable settings" the PROMT team was dealing with across the province, as of last Wednesday. Other locations include nursing homes, long-term care facilities and rooming houses.

Horizon cases under control, says interim CEO

The Horizon Health Network has got COVID-19 under control in its hospitals, says the interim president and CEO.

"Things have hit a plateau, if I could say that, or possibly mild improvement," Dr. John Dornan said Wednesday morning.

But the regional health authority is now facing the threat of an "imminent" CUPE strike and the prospect of hundreds of unvaccinated workers being sent home without pay on Nov. 20 under the province's mandatory vaccination policy.

Both would have a further impact on services, which have already been reduced under the red COVID-19 alert protocols, said Dornan.

Contingency plans are in the works, he said.

Dr. John Dornan, interim president and CEO of Horizon, said losing even one worker will have an impact on services, but he remains hopeful CUPE and the government can reach a deal, and unvaccinated staff will get their shots. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Horizon has about 25 hospitalized COVID patients, down from 30 last Friday, 10 of whom require intensive care, an increase of one.

"So we are hopeful that the community numbers will continue to go down and the number of people that are ill enough to require hospital admissions goes down as well," said Dornan.

No new cases have been contracted in-hospital, "so that shows that the strategies that we are using are working," he said.

A COVID outbreak on the Moncton Hospital's geriatric unit could be declared over by Monday, with no active cases.

And outbreaks on the hospital's cancer and general surgery units are "winding down," with no new cases in more than a week, Dornan said.

I am optimistic that things are improving. - John Dornan, Horizon's interim president and CEO

There are nine inpatients between the two units, as of Wednesday, said Horizon spokesperson Kris McDavid.

He did not immediately say how many additional staff members are infected.

Patients on the cancer unit were retested Monday, and the results were all negative, McDavid said. Patients and staff on the general surgery unit were retested Tuesday, as were staff on the cancer unit. Those results are pending.

Horizon is looking at resuming some surgeries at the Moncton Hospital, said Dornan. It has also opened up another unit, where oncology patients and post-operative patients can be seen.

"I'm confident in saying that there's less [COVID] as time advances, so I believe we have it in control in our hospitals," he said.

"It's still taking a toll, all our COVID patients require exceptional isolation, PPE [personal protective equipment] and the like. So I am optimistic that things are improving."

New school affected

Another school has been hit with COVID-19, the COVID-19 dashboard shows.

A positive case has been identified at Florenceville Elementary School in the Fredericton region, Zone 3.

Thirty-two schools are now actively impacted. The total number of cases is not released by the Department of Education or Public Health.

A total of 109 schools have had 396 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.

Fifty-nine early learning and child-care facilities have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Sept. 7. The total number of cases has not been provided.

Public exposure notices

Public Health has added new public exposure notices Wednesday, including a medical clinic in the Edmundston region, Zone 4, over three days.

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, please visit the Government of New Brunswick's website.

Public Health recommends that people who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19 so even if their results comes back negative, they should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.