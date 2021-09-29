N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province to provide update this afternoon

The province will provide a COVID-19 update this afternoon.

It comes after New Brunswick reported two more COVID-related deaths and 68 new cases Tuesday, putting the total active case count at 632.

Forty people are hospitalized with the respiratory disease, including 16 in intensive care.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, and Premier Blaine Higgs will participate in the 2:30 p.m. news conference.

A total of 79.5 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 or older were fully vaccinated, as of Tuesday, while 88.4 per cent had received at least one dose, up from 88.1.

New Brunswick has had 4,004 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 3,315 recoveries so far and 56 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 459,031 tests have been conducted to date, including 3,531 on Monday.

Latest public exposure notices

Public Health has identified new places where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus over the past two weeks.

Moncton region, Zone 1

​Sept. 22, 23, 24, and 25 – Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham (2515 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

(2515 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 24 and 25 between 10:20 p.m. and 4:20 a.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency room (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

(330 Université Ave., Moncton) Sept. 23 between 9:30 a.m. and noon – White Cab Taxi (981 Main St., Moncton)

(981 Main St., Moncton) Sept. 22 and 23 between 11 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency room (330 Université Ave.

(330 Université Ave. Sept. 21 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. – St. Louis Bar and Grill (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe)

(500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe) Sept. 19 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Rose's Your Independent Grocer (75 Main St., Sackville)

Saint John region, Zone 2

Sept. 22 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Forever Healthy Allergy Elimination Centre (1040 Main St., Sussex)

(1040 Main St., Sussex) Sept. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Voting station (5 Rose St., St. Stephen)

Fredericton region, Zone 3

Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – GoodLife Fitness (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)

(435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 18 between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Regent Mall (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Sept. 18 between 9 a.m. and noon – Boyce Farmers Market (665 George St., Fredericton)

(665 George St., Fredericton) Sept. 18 between 10 a.m. and noon – Winners (9 Riocan Ave., Fredericton)

(9 Riocan Ave., Fredericton) Sept. 18 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Starbucks (1040 Prospect St., Fredericton)

(1040 Prospect St., Fredericton) Sept. 18 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Bluenotes (1150 Prospect St., Fredericton)

(1150 Prospect St., Fredericton) Sept. 18 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. – uKIDS (1150 Prospect St., Fredericton)

(1150 Prospect St., Fredericton) Sept. 18 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.– Atlantic Superstore (471 Smythe St., Fredericton)

(471 Smythe St., Fredericton) Sept. 17 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Worship and Prayer Barn (288 Sunpoke Rd., Rusagonis)

(288 Sunpoke Rd., Rusagonis) Sept. 17 between 7:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Regent Mall (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Sept. 17 between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. – Days Inn (958 Propsect St., Fredericton)

Edmundston region, Zone 4

Sept. 27 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – UNI Financial Cooperative (51 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(51 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 27 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Familiprix (116 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(116 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 23 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Saint Quentin Cooperative ( 145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 22 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart ( 344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 21 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Vaccination clinc, E. P. Sénéchal Centre (60 Ouellet St., Grand Falls)

(60 Ouellet St., Grand Falls) Sept. 21 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Vaccination clinic, E. P. Sénéchal Centre (60 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls)

(60 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 1 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Sept. 17 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.– PhysioFirst Prof. Corp. (68 Ouellette St., Suite 100, Grand Falls)

(68 Ouellette St., Suite 100, Grand Falls) September 19 between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight ( 115 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

115 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 19 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Giant Tiger ( 200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Dollarama ( 180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Foodland (535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

(535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 18 between 12:35 p.m. and 1:05 p.m. – Walmart ( 805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Sept. 18 between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore ( 577 Victoria St., Edmundston)

577 Victoria St., Edmundston) Sept. 18 between 1:45 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. – Burger King ( 10 Mahsus Crt., Edmundston)

10 Mahsus Crt., Edmundston) Sept. 18 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Casino Grey Rock ( 100 Chief Joanna Blvd., Saint-Basile)

100 Chief Joanna Blvd., Saint-Basile) Sept. 18 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Les Brasseurs du Petit Sault ( 45 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

45 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 16 and 17 between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Fleuriste Boutique Nicole ( 214 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

214 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 17 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Pronature (15G Mowin St., Edmundston)

Bathurst region, Zone 6

Sept. 20, 21, and 22 – Comfort Inn (1170 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

Public Health recommends that people who have been at a possible public exposure site and are not fully vaccinated get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

For people who are fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

Anyone who frequented the locations at the specified dates and times should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters for the next 14 days.

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has identified a case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Sept. 21 – Air Canada Flight 8942 – from Toronto to Moncton departed at 7:55 a.m.

– from Toronto to Moncton departed at 7:55 a.m. Sept. 19 – Air Canada Flight 8790 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:56 p.m.

– from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:56 p.m. Sept. 18 – Flair Airlines Flight 8137 – from Toronto to Saint John departed at 7:12 a.m.

– from Toronto to Saint John departed at 7:12 a.m. Sept, 16 – Air Canada Flight 8512 – from Montreal to Bathurst departed at 4:50 p.m.

– from Montreal to Bathurst departed at 4:50 p.m. Sept.14 – Air Canada Flight 8502 – from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 1:25 p.m.

Public Health has also identified other places in the province where people may have been exposed to the virus over the past two weeks.

Moncton region, Zone 1

Sept. 20 and Sept. 24 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Route 16 Diner (4335 Route 16, Malden)

(4335 Route 16, Malden) Sept. 21 and Sept. 20 between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Moncton Hospital obstetrics unit (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

(135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. – Tandoori Zaika (196 Robinson St., Moncton)

(196 Robinson St., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – TH Sports Group, Sports Complex (184 Barker St., Moncton)

(184 Barker St., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Tim Hortons (151 Horseman Rd., Moncton)

(151 Horseman Rd., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre radiology department (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 18 between 4 p.m. to midnight – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre radiology department (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 18 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Magnetic Hill Winery (860 Front Mountain Rd., Moncton)

(860 Front Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 18 between 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. – St. James' Gate (14 Church St., Moncton)

(14 Church St., Moncton) Sept. 18 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. – East Coast Amusements of New Brunswick (377 Killam Dr., Moncton)

(377 Killam Dr., Moncton) Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Sephora (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – H&M (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 17 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. – East Side Mario's (99 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

(99 Trinity Dr., Moncton) Sept. 17 between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Superior Propane Centre (Rink D) (55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton)

(Rink D) (55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton) Sept. 17 between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Moxies Grill and Bar (10 Wyse St., Moncton)

(10 Wyse St., Moncton) Sept. 17 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Costco (140 Granite Dr., Moncton)

(140 Granite Dr., Moncton) Sept. 16 and 17 between 8 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Moncton Hospital emergency department (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

(135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton) Sept. 16 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Sephora (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 16 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – H&M (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 16 between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Arbys (1029 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

(1029 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 13, 14, and 15 between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Moncton Hospital post-anesthetic care uni t (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

t (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton) Sept. 13 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.– Miss Cue (459 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Sept. 21 between noon and 3 p.m. – The S. O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home (23 Main St., St. Stephen)

(23 Main St., St. Stephen) Sept. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Holy Rosary Catholic Church (5 Rose St., St. Stephen)

(5 Rose St., St. Stephen) Sept. 18 between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (44 Lower Cove Rd., Sussex)

(44 Lower Cove Rd., Sussex) Sept. 18 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Spuds N Things (677 Main St., Hampton)

(677 Main St., Hampton) Sept. 18 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Hampton Your Independent Grocer (454 Main St. Unit 15, Hampton)

(454 Main St. Unit 15, Hampton) Sept. 17 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Gahan House Restaurant (87, Prince William St., Saint John)

(87, Prince William St., Saint John) Sept. 17 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Taste and See (609 Main St., Sussex)

(609 Main St., Sussex) Sept. 17 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Royal King – Taste of India (165 Union St., Saint John)

(165 Union St., Saint John) Sept. 15 between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Wendy's (158 Main St. W, Saint John)

(158 Main St. W, Saint John) Sept. 15 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – A&W (131 McAllister Dr., Saint John)

(131 McAllister Dr., Saint John) Sept. 13 between 4:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. – Tim Hortons (131 King St., St. Stephen)

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Sept. 26 between 10 a.m. and noon – Truth Temple Inc (2930 Williamstown Rd., Centreville)

(2930 Williamstown Rd., Centreville) Sept. 23 and 24 – Days Inn Hotel (60 Brayson Blvd., Oromocto)

(60 Brayson Blvd., Oromocto) Sept. 23 – Corrective Health Services (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)

(435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 22 and 23 between 8 a.m. and noon – Gateway Dental Centre (22 Commerce Dr., Oromocto)

(22 Commerce Dr., Oromocto) Sept. 19 between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Subway (18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)

(18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover) Sept. 18 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.- Sobeys (1180 Prospect St., Fredericton)

(1180 Prospect St., Fredericton) Sept. 18 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.- Global Pet Foods (1055 Prospect St., Fredericton)

(1055 Prospect St., Fredericton) Sept. 17 between 9:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. – Jean Coutu (598 Union St., Fredericton)

(598 Union St., Fredericton) September 16 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Vaccination clinic Perth Andover Baptist Church (194 Barrett St., Perth-Andover)

(194 Barrett St., Perth-Andover) Sept. 16 between noon and 2 p.m. – GoodLife Fitness (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)

(435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 16 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Jean Coutu (598 Union St., Fredericton)

(598 Union St., Fredericton) Sept. 16 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell Rd., Woodstock)

(430 Connell Rd., Woodstock) Sept. 16 between 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Subway (18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)

(18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover) Sept. 15 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Montana's (6 Trinity Dr., Fredericton)

(6 Trinity Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 15 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Montana's (6 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

(6 Trinity Ave., Fredericton) Sept. 15 between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. – All Aboard Ultramar (318 Main St., Bath)

(318 Main St., Bath) Sept. 15 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – GoodLife Fitness (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)

(435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 15 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Walmart (125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton)

(125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton) Sept. 15, 16, and 17– Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Sept. 14 between noon and 5:00 p.m. – Lewis Pharmacy (14 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)

(14 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover) Sept. 14 and 15 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Carl's Dairy Bar (1301 W. Riverside Dr., Perth-Andover)

(1301 W. Riverside Dr., Perth-Andover) Sept. 14 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. – GoodLife Fitness (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)

(435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 13, 14, and 15 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Full Body Fitness (800 St. Marys St., Fredericton)

(800 St. Marys St., Fredericton) Sept. 13 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Sept. 13 between noon and 6 p.m. – Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Sept. 13 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Tim Hortons (22 F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover)

(22 F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover) Sept. 13 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Gorey Auto Repair (9799 Route 105, Beechwood)

Edmundston Region, Zone 4:

Sept. 22 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's ( 230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 22 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Bonichoix ( 4 Camille St., Kedgwick)

4 Camille St., Kedgwick) Sept. 21 between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's ( 230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Hilltop (131 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(131 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Voting station Eglise St. Jacques (6 Ecole St., Edmundston)

(6 Ecole St., Edmundston) Sept. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Léopold Roy House ( 212 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

212 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Sept. 20 between noon and 1 p.m. – Bonichoix ( 4 Camille St., Kedgwick)

4 Camille St., Kedgwick) Sept. 20 between noon and 1 p.m. – Burger King (100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls

(100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls Sept. 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's ( 230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Pizza Delight ( 462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Camille St., Kedgwick)

(4 Camille St., Kedgwick) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Voting station Salle des Citoyens (4 St. Jean St., Kedgwick)

(4 St. Jean St., Kedgwick) Sept. 20 between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Marché Bonichoix D. Poitras (746 Main St., Saint Leonard)

(746 Main St., Saint Leonard) Sept. 19 between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. – Tim Hortons (54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin)

(54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 19 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight (462 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(462 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Toner Food Master ( 328 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls)

328 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Giant Tiger ( 200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 10 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart ( 180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 18 between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. – Tim Hortons (54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin)

(54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 18 between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pizza Delight ( 462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 18 between 5 p.m and 5:30 p.m. – Greco (77 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(77 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 18 between 4:30 p.m and 5:30 p.m. – Restaurant Le Patrimoine (115 Rivière à la Truite St., Edmundston)

(115 Rivière à la Truite St., Edmundston) Sept. 18 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 18 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Paradis des Bonbons (180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Sept. 18 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Hart (180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Sept. 18 between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 18 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(360 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 18 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Boston Pizza (164 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(164 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Sept. 18 between 11:30 a.m. and noon – Atlantic Superstore ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 18 between 9 a.m. and noon – Final Cuts ( 275 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

275 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 18 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Kent Building Supplies (88 Powers Rd., Grand Falls)

(88 Powers Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 18 between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Alcool NB Liquor ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 18 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Marché Bonichoix – J.M. & C. Dugas (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

– J.M. & C. Dugas (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 18 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 17 between 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Jean-Daigle Centre (85 15-Aout Rd., Edmundston)

(85 15-Aout Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 17 between 8:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (44 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(44 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 17 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.– Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 17 between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pizza Delight (462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 17 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pizza Delight (115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – St. Sacrement Catholic Church (188 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(188 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Co Opérative de St-Quentin Ltée (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 17 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Résidence Funéraire Valcourt (254 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(254 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 17 between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Plaso Dent (391 Front Rd., Grand Falls)

(391 Front Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.– Shoppers Drug Mart (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept.16 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Auberge Évasion de Rêves (11 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(11 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 16 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Sept. 16 between 12:35 p.m. and 1:05 p.m. – Esso (15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 16 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.– Blues Printing (180A Portage St., Grand Falls)

(180A Portage St., Grand Falls) Sept. 15 between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Co Opérative de St-Quentin Ltée (145 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 15 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 15 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – DocBraces (630 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

(630 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 15 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Sept. 14 between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Home Hardware ( 145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sep. 14 and 15 between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Big John Gym (11 St-Jean Baptiste Rd., Kedgwick)

(11 St-Jean Baptiste Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 14 between 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Resto Pub Sportif (132 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(132 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 14 between 3:45 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. – Esso (15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 14 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (44 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(44 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 14 between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Pizza Delight (115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 14 between 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 13 to 19 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. – O'Régal Restaurant (8014 Route 17, Kedgwick North)

(8014 Route 17, Kedgwick North) Between Sept. 13 and 17 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Université de Moncton - Edmundston Campus (165 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(165 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Sept. 13, 14, and 15 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Dépanneur McCormick (178 Monseigneur Martin E Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(178 Monseigneur Martin E Rd., Saint-Quentin) Between Sept. 9 and 17 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – OK Tire (5 Mgr Martin Ouest Rd., Saint-Quentin)

Sept. 9 and 17 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – (5 Mgr Martin Ouest Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Sept. 22, 25, and 26 – Pseudio Boutique (312 Val D'Amour Rd., Campbellton)

– (312 Val D'Amour Rd., Campbellton) Sept. 22 between 11:05 a.m. and noon – Vaccine clinic, Campbellton Regional Hospital (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

(189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton) Sept. 21 between 6 p.m. and midnight – Dooly's (81 E Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(81 E Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 22 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. – Dooly's (81 E Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(81 E Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 18 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Country Kitchen (14154 Route 17, Glen Levit)

(14154 Route 17, Glen Levit) Sept. 17 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Canadian Tire (384 Val-d'Amour Rd., Atholville)

(384 Val-d'Amour Rd., Atholville) Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Salon du Centre (157 Water St., Campbellton)

(157 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 17 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – CCNB-Campbellton Campus (47 Village Ave., Campbellton)

(47 Village Ave., Campbellton) Sept. 16 between 8:30 a.m. and noon – CCNB-Campbellton Campus (47 Village Ave., Campbellton)

(47 Village Ave., Campbellton) Sept. 14 and 15 – Nailz by Tania (162 Water St., Campbellton)

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Sept. 21 between 6 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 21 between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – UNI Financial Cooperation (1215 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1215 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 20 between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 19 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 19 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 18 between 5:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. – House of Lee (315 Main St., Bathurst)

(315 Main St., Bathurst) Sept. 18 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Alcool NB Liquor (1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 18 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Sobeys (1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 17 between 6 p.m. and 18 p.m. – Joey's Pub (2050 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(2050 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 17 between 10:30 a.m. and noon – Atlantic Host (1450 Vanier Blvd., Bathurst)

(1450 Vanier Blvd., Bathurst) Sept. 16 between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Dollarama (930 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(930 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 16 between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Dollarama (520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 16 between 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. – Canadian Tire (520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 16 between 7:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. – Kent Building Supplies (950 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(950 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 14 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – CCNB-Bathurst Campus (75 Youghall Dr., Bathurst)

(75 Youghall Dr., Bathurst) Sept. 13 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. – CCNB-Bathurst Campus (75 Youghall Dr., Bathurst)

The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.