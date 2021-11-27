N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Number of health-care workers off is higher than dashboard shows
Dashboard shows only those who have tested positive, but others are isolating after a close contact
The number of health-care workers off the job because of COVID-19 is higher than the province's dashboard indicates.
The dashboard shows only how many workers have tested positive — not how many are isolating because they've been a close contact of a positive case.
As of Thursday, 596 health-care workers were off, according to the dashboard, including 352 from the Horizon Health Network, 176 from the Vitalité Health Network, and 68 from Extra-Mural and Ambulance New Brunswick.
But Vitalité issued a status report that shows an additional 76 of its health-care workers have been "removed from work due to a contact."
That pushes the total to 672.
Horizon did not immediately respond to a request for its number of workers isolating after coming into contact with a positive case.
New Brunswick is set to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, but Horizon and Vitalité are keeping their hospitals and other health-care centres at the red alert level.
They cited the number of health-care employees unable to work, "high" hospitalizations and "significant" daily case counts.
Hospital capacity provincewide remained steady at 90 per cent Thursday, while ICU occupancy increased to 72 per cent from 69 per cent.
Here is the breakdown of Horizon hospitals:
- Moncton Hospital — 94 per cent
- Saint John Regional Hospital — 100 per cent
- Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital — 91 per cent
- Miramichi Regional Hospital — 91 per cent
- Upper River Valley Hospital — 90 per cent
Here is the breakdown of Vitalité hospitals:
- Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre —108 per cent
- Stella-Maris-de-Kent Hospital — 140 per cent
- Edmundston Regional Hospital — 85 per cent
- Grand Falls General Hospital — 100 per cent
- Hôtel-Dieu Saint-Joseph de Saint-Quentin — 100 per cent
- Campbellton Regional Hospital — 96 per cent
- Restigouche Hospital Centre — currently unavailable
- Chaleur Regional Hospital — 92 per cent
- Tracadie Hospital — 106 per cent
- Enfant-Jésus RHSJ Hospital — 108 per cent
- Lamèque Hospital — 108 per cent
3 deaths Thursday, 101 people in hospital
New Brunswick recorded three more COVID-related deaths Thursday and 101 people are in hospital, including three people 19 or under, one of whom requires intensive care.
Of those in hospital, 53 were admitted for COVID-19 and 48 were initially admitted for something else when they tested positive for the virus. Of the 18 in an ICU, 15 are "for COVID" patients.
Eighteen people are in intensive care, six of them are on ventilators.
There were 455 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed through lab-based PCR tests Thursday, putting the active case count at 3,963.
An additional 492 people self-reported testing positive on rapid tests.
A total of 747,066 PCR tests have been conducted to date.
As of Thursday, 50.5 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received their COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, 87.3 per cent have received two vaccine doses, and 92.9 per cent have received one dose — all unchanged from Wednesday.
New Brunswick has had 41,109 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 36,828 recoveries so far and 316 COVID-related deaths.
