New Brunswick has 'high' COVID-19 hazard index, warns researcher

New Brunswick's COVID-19 hazard index score is "high" right now, with an estimated 1,700 people being infected with Omicron for the first time each day, according to COVID-19 Resources Canada, a research group funded by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

That's 213 infections per 100,000 New Brunswickers, as of July 9 — nearly two and half times the national average of 87, says Tara Moriarty, co-founder of the group.

The number of infections is likely even higher when reinfections are included, said Moriarty, an associate professor and infectious disease researcher at the University of Toronto.

The hazard index is calculated based on four equally weighted categories: vaccine protection, current infections and spread, health-care system impact and mortality.

New Brunswick's index is 2.95 — the second highest in the country after Newfoundland and Labrador at 2.98.

Canada's hazard level is listed as "elevated" at 2.04.

Nova Scotia is the only other province with a "high" score at 2.71. All the other provinces are listed as "elevated," except Alberta, which is currently rated as "moderate," although Moriarty suspects that will soon change following the Stampede.

"I'm quite concerned that in Canada, including New Brunswick, we're sort of waiting to find out what's going to happen here until we're actually experiencing it instead of looking at other countries and saying, you know, we need to tell people, 'Get your additional shot, put on your mask, the hazard is high right now, if you're in New Brunswick," she said.

"I think that people need to understand that so that they can make good decisions. And I think that if someone or a family member gets really sick right now because they thought everything was OK and it's not, that there will be a lot of anger, a loss of trust in institutions.

"And I think that governments who are not releasing this information are walking a very thin tightrope right now in terms of responsibility and accountability."

Wave update Tuesday

Department of Health officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment about New Brunswick's index rating or Moriarty's concerns.

But Tuesday's weekly COVIDWatch report will include an update about whether New Brunswick is now in a new wave of the pandemic, spokesperson Michaela Power confirmed.

Last Friday, the head of the New Brunswick Medical Society urged those who are eligible to get their fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, citing what he believes is the start of a new wave.

"The wave, unfortunately, appears to be starting. We're seeing an increase in the numbers," said president Dr. Mark MacMillan.

Last Tuesday, Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said officials were watching for a possible new wave after four more COVID deaths, an increase in hospitalizations because of the virus and a near doubling in new reported cases over the previous week.

"That's what it's looking like, but we're still analyzing the data," she said, noting B.C. and Ottawa both recently announced they're experiencing new waves.

"I think over the course of the next week, we will be able to determine here if that's the case."

Hospitalizations and deaths

Based on the estimated number of new infections, Moriarty predicts New Brunswick will have about 17 new hospitalizations per day within a couple of weeks, and one new admission to intensive care per day.

"I think a lot of the new infections that we see now in the [Omicron] BA.5 [subvariant] wave are likely to be older people whose vaccine protection has waned," she said.

"And I'm actually really quite concerned right now about the number of severe outcomes that we may see."

She urges those who are eligible for their third or fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to get them as soon as possible. "Do not delay," she posted on Twitter.

Tara Moriarty, an infectious disease researcher and associate professor at the University of Toronto, said with waning vaccinations, she expects the number of infections in people over age 40 will increase quickly this wave and urges those who are eligible to get their third and fourth doses. (Submitted by Tara Moriarty)

About 130 New Brunswick infections per day will result in symptoms lasting longer than four weeks, as of July 9, she said.

Since Dec. 2, 2021, about 36,000 Omicron infections in New Brunswick have resulted in symptoms lasting longer than four weeks, according to Moriarty.

Even more concerning, she said, roughly 24,000 of those involved symptoms "that limit activities of daily life."

Moriarty estimates 488 New Brunswickers have died from the estimated Omicron infections to date.

That's 62 per 100,000, which puts the province tied for top spot with Saskatchewan for the highest death rate. The national rate is 55 per 100,000.

The province has reported 290 COVID deaths during the Omicron period, a difference of 198, said Moriarty

"It suggests that New Brunswick, like many other Canadian provinces, is still missing quite a few deaths that were expected to have been reported during the election wave."

Last month, Russell told CBC a review of all death certificates was underway and the number of COVID-related deaths could change.

$99M in hospital costs

About 54 per cent of the province's population has been infected at least once, as of July 9, according to Moriarty.

Omicron hospitalizations to date have cost the province an estimated $99 million, she said.

On average, hospital capacity has been six per cent above pre-pandemic levels every day during the Omicron period, said Moriarty. This does not include labour shortages, she said.

The estimated national overcapacity average is seven per cent.