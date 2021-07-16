N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Nearly 57% of eligible population fully vaccinated

Nearly 57 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 55 per cent Thursday.

Another 12,759 administered second doses of COVID-19 vaccines have added to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At least 75 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older must receive both doses before the province moves to the green phase of COVID recovery and lifts all Public Health restrictions, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard has said.

The province has set a target of Aug. 2, New Brunswick Day, to reach that threshold.

Meanwhile, the first-dose vaccination rate now stands at 80.3 per cent after 1,506 people rolled up their sleeves Thursday to get their first shot, the dashboard shows. That's up from 80.1 per cent Thursday.

Ray Harris, a data analyst in Fredericton who maintains a COVID-19 tracking website, observed the split between second and first doses has been exactly 89.4 per cent to 10.6 per cent for four of the past five days.

"#ItsJustWeird," he posted on Twitter.

Monday was the odd day out at 88.4 per cent to 11.6 per cent.

4 of the last 5 days have been an 10.6% / 89.4% 1st dose 2 dose split <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ItsJustWeird?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ItsJustWeird</a> <a href="https://t.co/2SKQq8hzEv">pic.twitter.com/2SKQq8hzEv</a> —@RayDoesData

The province has been holding more mobile walk-in Moderna clinics this week to help make getting first and second doses more convenient.

Two clinics are underway Friday:

Plaster Rock — Tobique Lions Community Centre, 61 Everett Lane., between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

— Tobique Lions Community Centre, 61 Everett Lane., between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Salisbury — Salisbury Baptist Church, 3128 Main St., between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Anyone 12 or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and anyone who has received a first dose can get a second dose after 28 days. They don't have to wait for the 28 days to pass to schedule their appointment, Russell stressed.

People can book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or through a participating pharmacy.

They are asked to bring their Medicare card, a signed consent form and, for those receiving a second dose, a copy of the record of immunization they received after getting their first dose.

People who booked an appointment but were able to get vaccinated sooner elsewhere are asked to cancel the appointment they no longer need.

8 active cases

After nine straight days of no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, Public Health reported seven new cases on Thursday, all of them travel-related.

There are now eight active cases in the province.

No one is hospitalized with the respiratory disease.

A total of 371,493 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date.

New Brunswick has had 2,343 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started, with 2,288 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor, and follow instructions.