N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province to provide update this afternoon

The province will provide an update this afternoon on COVID-19 in New Brunswick, where concerns about clusters of cases in the Fredericton region could determine how people get to enjoy the summer.

Premier Blaine Higgs told reporters this morning a loosening a restrictions and plans to reopen the Atlantic bubble by July 1 will depend on the number of cases remaining stable or dropping over the next few days.

"At the current projection of where we are, people should be planning on summer in New Brunswick," he said, committing to release a detailed plan within the next couple of weeks.

Fredericton is battling a cluster of 36 cases at the Delta Fredericton, an outbreak at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital , Stan Cassidy Centre for Rehabilitation and Veterans Health Unit, positive cases at four schools and a child-care facility.

At least two COVID variants of concern are circulating — the one first reported in India and the one first reported in the U.K. Numerous potential public exposure notices have been issued and about 1,900 people were self-isolating, as of Wednesday.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell and Health Minister Dorothy Shephard will participate in the 2 p.m. new conference, which will be live-streamed here on CBC New Brunwick's website.

Shepard told reporters this morning the new cases in the Fredericton region will be "a little higher" today.

Details for loosened restrictions are still being finalized, she said, but she hopes to "tease out the road to green" by as early as next week "so that people can see that they have something to really push for.

"Get vaccinated, get us there."

117 active cases

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday.

There are now 117 active cases.

Six people are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in an intensive care unit. Another resident is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit.

New Brunswick has had 2,098 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 1,937 recoveries so far and 43 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 319,871 COVID tests have been conducted, including 1,581 on Wednesday.

As of Friday, 364,386 New Brunswickers have received at least one dose of vaccine. That's 52.6 per cent of the eligible population, aged 12 and over.

Latest public exposures

Public Health has identified potential public exposures to the coronavirus at the following locations and dates in the Fredericton region:

Scholten's , 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, on May 17 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, on May 17 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Atlantic Superstore , 116 Main St., Fredericton, on May 16 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

, 116 Main St., Fredericton, on May 16 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Progressive Credit Union , 395 Connell Rd., Woodstock, on May 13, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

, 395 Connell Rd., Woodstock, on May 13, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. A&W , 1018 Prospect St., Fredericton, on May 12, between noon and 2 p.m.

, 1018 Prospect St., Fredericton, on May 12, between noon and 2 p.m. University of New Brunswick Fredericton campus, residence administration building , 20 Bailey Dr., Fredericton, on May 11 and May 12, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

, 20 Bailey Dr., Fredericton, on May 11 and May 12, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sobeys, 463 Brookside Dr., Fredericton, on May 11, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even it they're not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to book an appointment.

People experiencing one or more symptom are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public exposures

Fredericton:

Tony Pepperoni , 510 Brookside Dr., on May 11, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

, 510 Brookside Dr., on May 11, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Drome , 301 Main St., on May 11, between 8:45 p.m. and 11 p.m.

, 301 Main St., on May 11, between 8:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. NB Power , 515 King St., on May 12, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

, 515 King St., on May 12, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sobeys Fast Fuel , 530 Brookside Dr., on May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 530 Brookside Dr., on May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Costco , 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and May 13, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and May 13, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Giant Tiger , 1160 Smythe St., on May 13, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 1160 Smythe St., on May 13, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Scholten's , 325 Sunset Dr., on May 13, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

, 325 Sunset Dr., on May 13, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. McMath Law Office , 406 Regent St., on May 14, between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

, 406 Regent St., on May 14, between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Fredericton Mitsubishi , 327 St. Mary's St., on May 14, between 10:45 a.m. and 4 p.m.

, 327 St. Mary's St., on May 14, between 10:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. Pizza Delight , 243 St. Mary's St., on May 14, between noon and 2 p.m.

, 243 St. Mary's St., on May 14, between noon and 2 p.m. The Abbey Café , 546 Queen St., on May 14, between noon and 12:30 p.m.

, 546 Queen St., on May 14, between noon and 12:30 p.m. Scotiabank , 490 King St., on May 14, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

, 490 King St., on May 14, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sobeys , 1180 Prospect St., on May 14, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

, 1180 Prospect St., on May 14, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Cannon's Cross Pub , 15 Riverside Dr., on May 14, between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

, 15 Riverside Dr., on May 14, between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fredericton Boyce Farmers Market , 665 George St., on May 15 between 10 a.m. and noon

, 665 George St., on May 15 between 10 a.m. and noon Moores Clothing , 1150 Prospect St., on May 15, between 11 a.m. and noon.

, 1150 Prospect St., on May 15, between 11 a.m. and noon. Home Depot , 1450 Regent St., on May 15, between noon and 1 p.m.

, 1450 Regent St., on May 15, between noon and 1 p.m. Montana's , 6 Trinity Ave., on May 2, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 6 Trinity Ave., on May 2, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wolastoq Wharf , 527 Union St., on May 9, between noon and 2:30 p.m.

, 527 Union St., on May 9, between noon and 2:30 p.m. McDonald's Restaurant , 1177 Prospect St., on May 14, between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

, 1177 Prospect St., on May 14, between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Hilton Garden Inn Hotel and the Pickle Jar Restaurant, 620 Queen St., from May 11 to May 16

Harvey:

Kubbyhole Craft Shop, 1879 Route 3, on May 7, between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Nackawic:

Cal's Independent Grocer, 135 Otis Dr., on May 14, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Waasis:

Irving Big Stop Blue Canoe restaurant, 415 Nevers Rd., on May 14, between 10:30 a.m. and noon.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following location and date in Edmundston:

Jean Coutu, 177 Victoria St., on May 15, between noon and 1 p.m.

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 314 – from Vancouver to Montreal, departed at 11:24 p.m. on May 11.

– from Vancouver to Montreal, departed at 11:24 p.m. on May 11. Air Canada Flight 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1:06 p.m. on May 12.

The province has also listed another flight with a passenger who has tested positive for COVID-19 on May 7.

Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal, departed at 11 a.m.

Other exposure notifications

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on May 6 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 396 – from Edmonton to Toronto, departed at 6:50 a.m.

– from Edmonton to Toronto, departed at 6:50 a.m. Air Canada Flight 8898 – from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:43 p.m.

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on May 10 while on the following flight.

Air Canada Flight 8946 from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:47 p.m.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the coronavirus at the following locations and dates in the following regions:

Moncton region:

Pumphouse , 5 Orange Ln., Moncton, on May 4 between 8 and 10 p.m.

, 5 Orange Ln., Moncton, on May 4 between 8 and 10 p.m. Staples , 233 Main St., Moncton, on May 5, between noon and 8 p.m.

, 233 Main St., Moncton, on May 5, between noon and 8 p.m. Walmart Supercentre , 477 Paul St., Dieppe, on May 6, between 7 and 10 p.m.

, 477 Paul St., Dieppe, on May 6, between 7 and 10 p.m. Greco Pizza , 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, on May 7, between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

, 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, on May 7, between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Greco Pizza , 120 Killam Dr., Moncton, on May 5, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m., May 3, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m., and May 2, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m.

, 120 Killam Dr., Moncton, on May 5, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m., May 3, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m., and May 2, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m. Greco Pizza , 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, on May 4, between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

, 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, on May 4, between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency department, 330 Université Ave., Moncton, on May 7, between 2-9:30 p.m., and May 6, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Saint John region:

Foodland, 1 Market Sq., Quispamsis, on May 3, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

1 Market Sq., Quispamsis, on May 3, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Circle K, 309 River Valley Dr., Grand Bay-Westfield, between 11:30 p.m. on Friday, May 7, and 1 a.m. on Saturday, May 8.

Fredericton region:

My Home Consignment, 5 Acorn St., Fredericton — May 8 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., May 7 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., May 6 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and May 5 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

5 Acorn St., Fredericton — May 8 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., May 7 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., May 6 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and May 5 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sobeys , 1180 Prospect St., Fredericton, — May 8 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

, 1180 Prospect St., Fredericton, — May 8 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Lunar Rogue , 625 King Ave., Fredericton — April 28 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

, 625 King Ave., Fredericton — April 28 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Fix Auto , 156 Greenview Dr., Hanwell — May 6 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 30 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., April 29 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and April 28 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

, 156 Greenview Dr., Hanwell — May 6 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 30 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., April 29 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and April 28 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Lunar Rogue , 625 King St., Fredericton, on April 28, between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

, 625 King St., Fredericton, on April 28, between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Fix Auto , 156 Greenview Dr., Hanwell, on May 6, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 30, between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., April 29, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and April 28, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

, 156 Greenview Dr., Hanwell, on May 6, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 30, between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., April 29, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and April 28, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. McDonald's Restaurant , 1177 Prospect St., on May 5, at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

, 1177 Prospect St., on May 5, at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. McDonald's Restaurant in Walmart , 125 Two Nations Crossing, on May 6, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

, 125 Two Nations Crossing, on May 6, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Brainfix Clinic , 56 Avonlea Crt., on May 6.

, 56 Avonlea Crt., on May 6. Adica Massage Clinic , 152 King St., on May 6.

, 152 King St., on May 6. Williams Chiropractic , 169 Main St., on May 6.

, 169 Main St., on May 6. Simms Home Hardware Building Centre , 190 King St., on May 6.

, 190 King St., on May 6. Costco Gas Bar , 5 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 6.

, 5 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 6. Massage Experts , 169 Dundonald St., on May 6, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on May 7, from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

, 169 Dundonald St., on May 6, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on May 7, from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Delta Fredericton , 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12.

, 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12. STMR. 36 Restaurant – Delta Fredericton , 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12.

, 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12. Jack's Pizza , 379 King St., on May 7, at 1 p.m.

, 379 King St., on May 7, at 1 p.m. Mitch Clarke Skate Park , 116 Johnston Ave., on May 7, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

, 116 Johnston Ave., on May 7, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Garrison Skatepark , York Street parking lot, on May 7, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

, York Street parking lot, on May 7, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. James Joyce Pub , 659 Queen St., on May 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

, 659 Queen St., on May 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. McDonald's Restaurant , 94 Main St., on May 7, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and May 8, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

, 94 Main St., on May 7, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and May 8, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Princess Auto , 21 Trinity Ave., on May 8, from 8 a.m. to noon.

, 21 Trinity Ave., on May 8, from 8 a.m. to noon. Fredericton Public Library , 12 Carleton St., on May 8, from 10 a.m. to noon.

, 12 Carleton St., on May 8, from 10 a.m. to noon. Northside Market , 170 Main St., on May 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

, 170 Main St., on May 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Irving Oil , 181 King St., on May 9, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

, 181 King St., on May 9, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dollarama , 5 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 2 p.m.

, 5 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 2 p.m. NB Liquor , 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m.

, 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m. Home Sense , 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m.

, 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m. Tim Hortons drive-thru , Regent Street, on May 10, at 1:30 p.m.

, Regent Street, on May 10, at 1:30 p.m. Atlantic Superstore , 471 Smythe St, on May 10, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and May 11, from 10 a.m. to noon.

, 471 Smythe St, on May 10, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and May 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital , 700 Priestman St., on May 10-11.

, 700 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Stan Cassidy Centre for Rehabilitation , 800 Priestman St., on May 10-11.

, 800 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Veterans Health Unit , 680 Priestman St., on May 10-11.

, 680 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Shoppers Drug Mart , 1040 Prospect St., on May 11, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

, 1040 Prospect St., on May 11, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Scott's Nursery, 2192 Route 102, on May 8, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: