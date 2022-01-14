N.B. COVID-19 roundup: No plans to offer 4th doses

New Brunswick has no immediate plans to offer a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to the general population, says the Department of Health.

Fourth doses are currently only available and recommended for immunocompromised New Brunswickers aged 12 and older, if at least five months have passed since their third dose.

A complete list of the medical conditions and treatments that would result in a person being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised is available online.

"There are no plans, at this time, to promote fourth doses for the general population," said department spokesperson Gail Harding.

"This is because third doses, or 'boosters,' for those who are not immunocompromised provide sufficient coverage against COVID-19 infection," she said in an emailed statement.

She did not immediately respond to questions about what will happen when the effectiveness of those doses wanes, or if another variant emerges.

New Brunswick is set to lift all COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates and gathering limits, on March 14, when the emergency order ends.

"New Brunswickers know the steps they need to take to prevent getting COVID-19 themselves, and to prevent passing it on to others who are at high risk of serious illness, hospitalization or death," said Harding.

"Vaccination is critical to reducing the spread and we believe that the public understands the science, and benefits, behind vaccination."

As of Wednesday, 50.1 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers had received their COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, 87.1 per cent had received two vaccine doses, and 92.8 per cent had received one dose.

"New Brunswickers continue to show up, and get vaccinated and boosted," said Harding.

"Going forward, we will continue to promote the importance of vaccination and engage our stakeholders and community partners in promoting our immunization efforts." She did not elaborate.

89 people in hospital, 8 of them in ICU

There are 89 people in hospital, as of Wednesday, including 45 admitted for COVID-19 and 44 admitted for something else when they tested positive for the virus.

Of those, eight people require intensive care, and three of them are on ventilators.

Public Health confirmed 386 new cases of COVID-19 through lab-based PCR tests Wednesday, putting the active case count at 3,633.

An additional 579 people self-reported testing positive on rapid tests.

A total of 735,097 PCR tests have been conducted to date.

New Brunswick has had 38,155 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 34,214 recoveries so far and 306 COVID-related deaths.