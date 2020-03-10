Province's deficit projection $44M higher than a month ago due to COVID-19

New Brunswick's coronavirus-ravaged finance outlook is getting worse.

Finance Minister Ernie Steeves confirmed Wednesday that this year's budget deficit is now projected to be $44 million higher than the estimate from just a month ago.

In May, Steeves forecast a deficit of $299.2 million due to higher spending and tumbling revenue attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, his department has revised its numbers. The reopening of some businesses will mean $30 million more in revenue than expected last month.

But at the same time, spending is now projected to be $74 million more, pushing the deficit projection to around $343 million.

More to come