Province's deficit projection $44M higher than a month ago due to COVID-19
New Brunswick's coronavirus-ravaged finance outlook is getting worse.
Deficit projection now $343M, confirms Finance Minister Ernie Steeves
New Brunswick's coronavirus-ravaged finance outlook is getting worse.
Finance Minister Ernie Steeves confirmed Wednesday that this year's budget deficit is now projected to be $44 million higher than the estimate from just a month ago.
In May, Steeves forecast a deficit of $299.2 million due to higher spending and tumbling revenue attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since then, his department has revised its numbers. The reopening of some businesses will mean $30 million more in revenue than expected last month.
But at the same time, spending is now projected to be $74 million more, pushing the deficit projection to around $343 million.
More to come
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.