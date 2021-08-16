N.B. COVID-19 roundup: New exposures in 3 zones

Public Health has issued several new potential COVID-19 exposure notices for three of the province's seven health zones.

Many of the warnings are for the Moncton region, Zone 1, which has a growing cluster of cases that had reached 62 as of Friday, the latest figures available. Updated case counts are expected later Monday.

There are also advisories for the Saint John region, Zone 2, and Fredericton region, Zone 3.

The locations range from churches and garages to grocery stores and restaurants.

The new notices for the Moncton region include:

Aug. 11 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Costco, 140 Granite Drive, Moncton

140 Granite Drive, Moncton Aug. 9, 10, and 13 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Deware's Service Centre, 402 Elmwood Dr., Moncton

402 Elmwood Dr., Moncton Aug. 9, 10, and 11 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. – Corn Crib, 337 Mountain Dr., Moncton

337 Mountain Dr., Moncton Aug. 5 between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Costco, 140 Granite Dr, Moncton

140 Granite Dr, Moncton Aug. 8 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. - Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 332 Bayley Rd, Riverview

332 Bayley Rd, Riverview Aug. 1 between 1 p.m and 3 p.m. - Montana's, 225 Mapleton Rd., Moncton

225 Mapleton Rd., Moncton Aug. 1 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. - Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 332 Bayley Rd, Riverview

Saint John region:

Aug. 2 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – JJ's Restaurant, 40941 Rte. 1, Sussex

Fredericton region:

Aug. 12 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Costco Gar Bar and Costco Store, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton

25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton Aug. 12 between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. – Sobeys, 1180 Prospect St., Fredericton

1180 Prospect St., Fredericton Aug. 11 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Aug. 12 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore, 350 Connell St., Woodstock

Aug. 10 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Coast Tire, 283 Connell St., Woodstock

283 Connell St., Woodstock Aug. 9 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., Tim Horton's, 667 Main St., Woodstock

667 Main St., Woodstock Aug. 8 between 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. - Grafton Baptist Church, 48 Saunders St., Grafton

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure is being urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment.

The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.

84 active cases

The province reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, saying the cluster in the Moncton region is linked to many of the new cases in three other zones — Saint John, Zone 2, Bathurst, Zone 6, and Miramichi, Zone 7.

The province's COVID-19 dashboard has not been updated since then. It shows 84 active cases and no hospitalizations.

A total of 70.9 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated, up from 70.5 per cent on Thursday, wh ile 83.2 per cent had received at least one dose, up from 83.1.

New Brunswick has had 2,490 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic. There have been 2,359 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 391,309 COVID tests had been conducted, as of Friday.

Previous exposure notices:

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flight:

Aug. 11 – Air Canada Flight 8773 – from Montreal to Saint John, which departed at 9:14 a.m.

Public Health has also identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the past two weeks.

Moncton region:

• Aug. 12 between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – St. Louis Bar & Grill, 1405 Mountain Rd.

• Aug. 12 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – H&M, 477 Paul St., Dieppe

• Aug. 11 between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre diagnostic imaging waiting room, 330 University Ave.

• Aug. 10 between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. – Chris Rock Tavern, 48 Albert St.

• Aug. 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Oulton College, 55 Lutz St.

• Aug. 7 between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. – Navigators Pub, 190 Robinson Court

• Aug. 7 between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., Aug. 8 between 6 p.m. and 4 a.m. – Wise Guys Pub, 176 Robinson St.

The province also shared possible sites of COVID-19 exposure in the Saint John, Fredericton, and Miramichi regions

Saint John region, Zone 2:

• Aug. 4 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore, 44 Lower Cove Rd., Sussex

• August 4 and 5 – Three Bears Campground, 12049 Rte. 114, Penobsquis

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

• Aug. 6 between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Sobeys, 370 Connell Rd, Woodstock

• Aug. 7 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. – Dolan's Pub, 349 King St

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

• Aug. 6 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Ultramar Truck Stop, 11365 Rte 11, Napan

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.