N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 14 new cases, over 1,000 people self-isolating

There are 14 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, eight of them in the Edmundston region, Zone 4, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell announced Tuesday.

That region remains the focus of concern in the province, she said. Public Health suspects 82 per cent of its cases come from the variant first reported in the UK.

A "circuit breaker" that began last week by moving part of the region back to the more restrictive red COVID-19 alert level is working, she said, but requires more time to see its full effect.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said she's confident if everyone continues to follow the measures, it will be short-lived, even with the presence of the more contagious variant.

The eight cases in the region are all contacts of previously confirmed cases, Russell said during a COVID-19 briefing.

Four cases are in the Moncton region, Zone 1. They are all travel-related, she said.

The Fredericton region, Zone 3, and Saint John region, Zone 2, each have one case, which are both travel-related.

All of the individuals are self-isolating, said Russell.

New Brunswick now has 126 active cases. Five people are in hospital, including two in intensive care.

Well over 1,000 people are in self-isolation.

More of the Edmundston region is at the red COVID-19 alert level Tuesday as part of an expanded "circuit breaker" because of the confirmed presence of the more contagious variants and the possibility of community transmission.

Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls will be included with the areas of Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region were bumped back to the red level as of midnight Monday.

Edmundston and the upper Madawaska area were rolled back to the more restrictive level on March 25.

New Brunswick has had 1,601 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began last March. There has been 30 COVID-related deaths and 1,444 recoveries.

A total of 254,728 tests have been conducted, including 1,406 on Monday.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: