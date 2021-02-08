As of midnight Monday night, restrictions will be loosened in the Moncton and Edmundston regions, and Public Health has reported just two new cases — the lowest case numbers since New Year's Day.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, said the Edmundston region, Zone 1, will move from lockdown to the red alert level, and the Moncton region, Zone 1, will move from red to orange.

The Moncton region has been in the red phase of recovery since Jan. 19, while the Edmundston region had been in the most restrictive lockdown phase since Jan. 23.

At a live-streamed update on Monday, Russell noted that the changes "do not mean the virus has been eradicated ... it means the risk of transmission has lessened. But the risks are still there and the risks of the variants are still there."

Both of the two new cases are in the Edmundston region, Zone 4.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard will also address the briefing.

On Sunday, seven new cases were announced in the province, including five in the Edmundston region and one in the Moncton region. The other case was in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, which is at the orange phase, along with the rest of the province.

The active case count across the province dropped to 203 despite the arrival of the coronavirus variant first reported in the U.K.

There are three confirmed cases of the variant — two in the Saint John region, Zone 2, and one in the Miramichi region. Two of them are linked to international travel and one to travel within Canada.

A fourth probable case — a close contact of one of the confirmed cases — was announced Friday by Premier Blaine Higgs. No additional information has been released as Public Health awaits the results from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

'Public conversation' about seriousness of variant

The health minister has said the government plans early this week to have "a very public conversation with our population to help them understand how serious this variant is."

As of Friday, the Public Health still had no variant projections to share, said spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane.

"Given we are currently still learning about the new variant and how it transmits we have no formal modelling projections available at this time," he said in an emailed statement.

"We are collaborating with our national partners to better understand what the introduction of a new variant may look like for New Brunswick."

The variant is more transmissible than the coronavirus that has caused most New Brunswick infections. It is up to 30 to 70 per cent more contagious, the chief medical officer of health has said.

Asked whether the New Brunswick COVID-19 dashboard will be updated now that the variant is in the province, Macfarlane said confirmed cases of the variant "will be communicated as soon as possible to the public.

"Whether or not these numbers will be posted to the dashboard is yet to be determined."

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: