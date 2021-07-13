N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 0 new cases, 0 in hospital, 52% of eligible population double-dosed

New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday for the eighth straight day, and no one in the province is hospitalized with the respiratory disease.

Fifty-two per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are also now fully vaccinated, the COVID-19 dashboard shows.

"To achieve our next target of fully vaccinating 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers, we need people to continue to roll up their sleeves," Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said in a statement.

"I encourage anyone who hasn't booked an appointment to do so now and help us move closer to our final phase on our path to green."

Once the threshold is reached, the state of emergency mandatory order will end and all Public Health restrictions will be lifted, provided COVID hospitalizations remain low and all health regions remain at the yellow COVID alert level.

The province's goal is to reach the target by Aug. 2, New Brunswick Day.

Another 6,936 second doses of vaccines were administered Monday, meaning 360,545 New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have received two doses.

The first dose vaccination rate has also inched up again, to 79.7 per cent, with 911 more first doses administered Monday.

Public Health is holding more mobile walk-in Moderna clinics this week to help make getting first and second doses more convenient. Two clinics are underway Tuesday:

Fredericton — Marysville Walk-in Clinic, 231 Canada St., on Tuesday, between noon and 6 p.m.

Hillsborough — Kiwanis Community Centre, 47 Legion St., on Tuesday, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The other clinics include:

Perth-Andover — River Valley Civic Centre, 11 School St., on Thursday, between noon and 6 p.m.

Dorchester — Dorchester Veterans Community Hall, 4955 Main St., on Thursday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Plaster Rock — Tobique Lions Community Centre, 61 Everett Lane., on Friday, between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Salisbury — Salisbury Baptist Church, 3128 Main St., on Friday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. They can book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or through a participating pharmacy.

They are asked to bring their Medicare card, a signed consent form, and for those receiving a second dose, a copy of the record of immunization they received after getting their first dose.

People who booked an appointment but were able to get vaccinated sooner elsewhere are asked to cancel the appointment they no longer need.

4 active cases

New Brunswick has four active cases of COVID-19, Public Health reported Tuesday.

There have been 2,336 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick since the pandemic started, with 2,285 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 370,042 tests have been conducted, including 878 on Monday.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor, and follow instructions.