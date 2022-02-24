N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Fate of suspended doctors in limbo

In less than two weeks, New Brunswick will lift all COVID-19 restrictions, but it remains unclear whether the doctors who refused to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be allowed to return to practise medicine.

"Undecided," said Ed Schollenberg, registrar of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of New Brunswick.

"Possibly influenced by hospitals' decision. And maybe not even then," he said in an emailed statement, without elaborating.

Eleven doctors remain suspended, including two specialists and nine family doctors.

They were suspended by the college three months ago, leaving their patients scrambling to find care in a province already desperate for more doctors.

"It's very frustrating," Schollenberg has said. "We would have hoped physicians would have been more scientifically based in their decisions, but that's unfortunately not what we're seeing now."

All of the suspended doctors worked within the Horizon Health Network.

Asked for an update, Horizon spokesperson Kris McDavid said, "In terms of physician and staff vaccination policy, we are complying with the GNB policy."

Last week, when Premier Blaine Higgs announced all New Brunswick COVID-19 restrictions will be removed by March 14, he said provincial employees will still be required to get vaccinated for now.

Those who failed to provide proof of vaccination or a medical exemption, as mandated last fall, will remain on unpaid leave for the time being, Higgs told reporters.

"We haven't made a decision in regards to when they will be able to return to work and under what conditions," he said.

"As we lift measures we will be looking at all our pandemic policies, including mandatory vaccination for existing employees." Getting vaccinated continues to be a condition for new employees, he added.

Dr. Mark MacMillan, president of the New Brunswick Medical Society, said doctors should lead by example and should be vaccinated against COVID-19. (New Brunswick Medical Society)

Dr. Mark MacMillan, president New Brunswick Medical Society, said the decision about whether to reinstate the suspended doctors is up to the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

"I would have to defer to their guidance on what, if any, changes are happening, but I don't believe any changes are planned," he said.

Pressed for his opinion about whether they should be allowed to return to practice, MacMillan replied, "Right now we are in support of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of New Brunswick's mandate on mandatory vaccination for health-care workers.

"We care for the sickest and most vulnerable people in this province. We have to lead by example. So, we do encourage New Brunswickers to get vaccinated, therefore, we should be vaccinated as well."

'Just common sense'

Green Party Leader David Coon agrees.

"Clearly in the health-care system and in the long-term care system where you've got vulnerable people, large numbers of them in hospitals and in and long-term care homes, that requirement, it's got to stay in place," he said.

"I mean, that's just common sense."

Jean-Claude D'Amours, health critic for the Liberals and MLA for Edmundston-Madawaska Centre, took no position on the issue, saying it's up to the government and the medical society "to work together and decide what is best."

"We all understand that each each group, each party has a responsibility to protect the public, so it's to them to look at it and make a decision," he said.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin, meanwhile, said the suspended doctors should "absolutely" be reinstated.

"We know now that the vaccines do indeed produce protection against severity of disease. But the vaccine itself does little to nothing in terms of infection and transmission. So I think it really takes away from the argument of the need for vaccination at this point," he said.

2 deaths Tuesday, 86 people in hospital

New Brunswick recorded two more COVID-related deaths Tuesday and 86 people in hospital, including 47 admitted for COVID-19 and 42 admitted for something else when they tested positive for the virus.

Three people are in intensive care, and one of them is on a ventilator.

Public Health confirmed 287 new cases of COVID-19 through lab-based PCR tests, putting the active case count at 3,574.

An additional 673 people self-reported testing positive on rapid tests.

A total of 733,395 PCR tests have been conducted to date.

As of Tuesday, 50 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers had received their COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, 87.1 per cent had received two vaccine doses, and 92.8 per cent had received one dose.

New Brunswick has had 37,769 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 33,887 recoveries so far and 306 COVID-related deaths.