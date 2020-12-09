N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Russell to answer COVID-19 questions from public on Facebook Live

The province's chief medical officer of health will hold a Facebook Live session this afternoon to answer some questions from New Brunswickers about COVID-19.

"There is information being shared with you every day and that information can change so quickly and be so overwhelming and I understand that," Dr. Jennifer Russell says in a Facebook video, promoting the 1:30 p.m. session.

She encourages people to submit their questions in writing and to watch the live stream.

The post has generated 340 comments.

Many people are seeking clarification about the bubble rules, particularly with the upcoming holidays.

Zone 2 status reassessment

An update on the status of the Saint John health region, Zone 2, could be provided by Public Health as early as today.

The region has been at the more restrictive orange level of COVID-19 recovery for 19 days, since midnight Nov. 20.

During last Sunday's COVID-19 news conference, Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said Public Health would conduct its next risk assessment of the region on Tuesday.

"So we probably will have more information to present to cabinet sooner rather than later. And we'll keep you posted," Russell had told reporters.

Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, including one person in their 30s in the Saint John region.

As of Tuesday, there are 82 active cases in the province. Three people are hospitalized, all of them in intensive care.

The active cases include: 12 in the Moncton region (Zone 1), 42 in the Saint John region (Zone 2), 17 in the Fredericton region (Zone 3), eight in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) and three in the Bathurst region (Zone 6).

New Brunswick has had 541 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March. Seven people have died and 452 people have recovered.

A total of 134,518 tests have been completed, including 650 on Monday.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: