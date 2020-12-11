N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 24 health-care workers at Edmundston hospital in isolation

Twenty-four health-care workers at the Edmundston Regional Hospital are in self-isolation after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the hospital Thursday, says a Vitalité Health Network spokesperson.

They are self-isolating either because they've tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with a confirmed case, said Thomas Lizotte.

On Thursday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said three health-care workers who worked in intensive care had been diagnosed with the respiratory disease, two COVID-19 patients were in intensive care and a third patient had been admitted to hospital.

"We know that we will have more cases today," Russell said Friday.

Several hospital staff and patients were tested Thursday for COVID-19, she said.

The next 24 hours will be crucial for the Edmundston health region, Zone 4, Russell said.

Contact tracing is underway.

The emergency department is handling only "urgent" cases and visitation is suspended until further notice, with the exception of palliative care, maternity and pediatrics.

1 case at Edmundston school

Nearly 200 students in Edmundston are off Friday after a positive of COVID-19 was confirmed at Saint Mary's Academy.

Anglophone West School District superintendent David McTimoney notified parents in an email Thursday.

"Whereas we have found this out late in the day and to allow for the proper response, school is cancelled," he said.

Public Health will conduct contact tracing at the K-12 school, which has 177 students, according to its website.

"If you are not contacted by Public Health, then it has been deemed you are not a close contact of the individual who has been confirmed as positive and you can continue with regular activities, including returning to school when it resumes," said McTimoney.

The memo does not indicate if the person diagnosed is a student, teacher, staff member or someone else, only that it's an individual "associated with" the school.

75 active cases

Three of the four new cases confirmed Thursday were in the Edmundston region.

They brought the provincial total to 75 active cases. Four people are in hospital, three of whom are in intensive care.

The active cases include: eight in the Moncton region (Zone 1), 37 in the Saint John region (Zone 2), 17 in the Fredericton region (Zone 3), 10 in the Edmundston region (Zone 4), and three in the Bathurst region (Zone 6).

New Brunswick has had 546 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March. Seven people have died and 464 people have recovered.

A total of 136,559 tests have been completed to date.

