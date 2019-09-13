N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Priority lists for vaccine to be revealed at briefing today

Which New Brunswickers will be among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be revealed during today's COVID-19 briefing, says Health Minister Dorothy Shephard.

The province's COVID-19 cabinet committee met Wednesday night and priority lists for vaccinations "have been established," she said.

Details will be shared at the COVID-19 news conference, scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. in Fredericton, she said.

The news conference will be livestreamed here, on CBC New Brunswick's website.

Shephard, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell and Greg MacCallum, director of the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, who is leading the province's rollout of the vaccine, will participate.

Earlier this week, the government said 1,950 people in the province should be able to get their first of two doses of the vaccine before Christmas.

The 1,950 doses of Pfizer's vaccine will arrive around Dec. 14, with a second shipment before the end of the year, a spokesperson said. It takes two doses of the Pfizer vaccine to immunize someone against the virus.

Last week, Premier Blaine Higgs said MacCallum would be working with federal officials and the military to plan the logistics of the vaccine program, including determining the locations where it will be administered.

Russell has said some COVID-19 restrictions will likely remain for 12 months after people begin to be vaccinated.

74 active cases

As of Wednesday, New Brunswick had 74 active cases of COVID-19 and three people hospitalized, all of them in intensive care.

The active cases include: nine in the Moncton region (Zone 1), 37 in the Saint John region (Zone 2), 17 in the Fredericton region (Zone 3), eight in the Edmundston region (Zone 4), and three in the Bathurst region (Zone 6).

New Brunswick has had 542 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March. Seven people have died and 461 people have recovered.

A total of 135,266 tests have been completed, including 748 done since the last report Tuesday.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: