N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 42% of COVID-related deaths have occurred in long-term care homes

Forty-two per cent of COVID-19-related deaths in New Brunswick have occurred in long-term care homes since the start of the pandemic, according to figures provided by the Department of Health.

Fifty-seven of the 136 COVID-related deaths as of Monday have been in nursing homes and adult residential homes, such as special care homes, the figures show.

Because of a shortage of personnel and equipment, many nursing homes were simply not prepared for a pandemic of this magnitude, said Linda Silas, president of the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions.

"Even before the pandemic, we had a lot of elderly people who had died just from the simple flu, due to there being four per room," she said. "There is not enough staff, they are not sufficiently supervised, nutrition was not adequate.

"The life, the quality of care of our elderly are in danger today."

But Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch contends inspectors from his department ensure nursing homes are respecting the employee-per-resident ratio, so that proper care is provided.

COVID-19 took everyone by surprise, he said, but he believes the provincial government's response has been good given the circumstances.

The 57 deaths occurred in 14 facilities.

The government would not provide the list of homes where there has been at least one death, as well as the exact number of deaths by establishment.

In some cases, places where deaths have occurred have already become public, however.

The Manoir Belle Vue in Edmundston, Pavillon Beau Lieu in Grand Falls, the Drew Nursing Home in Sackville, Shannex Tucker Hall in Saint John, and Villa Renaissance in Dalhousie, for example, were particularly hard-hit.

According to Silas, the situation in New Brunswick is comparable to what exists in other provinces.

"There isn't a province that can boast of having good long-term care, which is why it's a national crisis," she said.

Several nursing homes were already in critical condition at the onset of the crisis, mainly because of understaffing.

"In the spring of 2020, the hospitals were empty because we expected we were going to be hit like Italy, everyone was really scared, and many of the administrators didn't even think about long-term care, where health and safety was not a priority," said Silas. "There was not even the necessary equipment for personal protection."

After the start of the pandemic, the New Brunswick government imposed mandatory health measures in homes in the province.

However, some of them did not comply with all these measures. This was the case at Manior de la Vallée in Atholville, which did not have an operational plan relating to COVID-19, even though it was mandatory. It took seven months for the home to set up a health and safety committee.

Problems were also reported by inspectors in other homes, where there have been cases of COVID-19, such as at the Villa des Jardins, in Edmundston, the Résidence O'Bon Soins in Shediac, the Pavillon Beau Lieu in Grand Falls and Résidence Quatre Saisons in Balmoral.

A survey conducted by the New Brunswick Nurses Union among its members found 75 per cent of nurses believe resident care has deteriorated over the past three to five years. Gaps have also been identified with regard to hygiene care and physical exercise.

Since 2016, the number of nurses in nursing homes has declined.

The Liberal government of the day reduced the ratio of hours of care per resident by registered nurses to 15 per cent from 20 per cent, and the ratio of licensed practical nurses to 20 per cent from 40 per cent.

This resulted in the loss of 50 registered nurses and more than 300 nursing assistants in New Brunswick nursing homes. The loss was to be compensated for by more CUPE workers.

At the start of the pandemic, seniors in nursing homes were receiving an average of 3.1 hours of care per day. But given the lack of staff, it is sometimes difficult to respect this ratio for each resident. According to the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions, residents should receive at least four hours of care per day.

"If we had a staffing of four hours or 4.5 hours per resident, we could have avoided a lot of things," said Silas.

Ontario has pledged to offer four hours of care by 2025. New Brunswick will increase care to 3.3 hours next year.

"This is the first time in 13 years that the government has increased the hours for residents in nursing homes," Fitch said.

Visits suspended at Dumont hospital nephrology unit

Visits to the nephrology unit (4F) at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton are suspended because of a possible exposure to COVID-19, the Vitalité Health Network announced Tuesday.

The ban on visits will remain in effect until further notice, according to a news release.

Vitalité said it apologized for any inconvenience.

760 active cases

Public Health reported three more COVID-related deaths and 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There are 760 active cases across the province.

As of Monday, no cases of the new, potentially more transmissible COVID-19 variant omicron have been confirmed in New Brunswick, Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane told CBC News.

He did not respond to a question about whether there are any suspected cases of the new variant.

As of Sunday, 55 New Brunswick travellers, each of whom had been in one of the 10 countries affected by restrictions related to the new omicron variant, are in isolation to reduce possible spread of the virus.

Macfarlane did not respond Monday to a request for an update on how many travellers are isolating.

Forty-nine people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 18 in intensive care. Eleven of them are on ventilators.

A total of 82 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as of Monday, and 87.5 per cent had received their first dose.

New Brunswick has had 8,869 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic and 7,972 recoveries so far and 136 deaths.

A total of 568,385 tests have been conducted to date, including 1,193 on Sunday.

New cases at 13 schools, 6 child-care centres

Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in 13 schools and six in six child-care facilities since Monday, the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development's website shows.

At least one positive case has been confirmed at the following schools, which were not previously impacted: Hampton High School, Sir James Dunn Academy and St. Malachy's Memorial High School, all in the Saint John region, Zone 2.

Other schools with new cases include:

Birchmount School (Moncton region, Zone 1)

Caledonia Regional High School (Moncton region, Zone 1)

Northrop Frye School (Moncton region, Zone 1)

Queen Elizabeth School (Moncton region, Zone 1)

Centennial School (Saint John region, Zone 2)

Barkers Point Elementary School (Fredericton region, Zone 3)

Park Street Elementary School (Fredericton region, Zone 3)

George Street Middle School (Fredericton region, Zone 3)

Gibson-Neill Memorial Elementary School (Fredericton region, Zone 3)

Saint Mary's Academy (Edmundston region, Zone 4)

The website does not indicate how many cases are at each school or whether the cases involve students, teachers or staff.

Fifty-two schools are currently affected.

Sixteen schools have COVID-related operational days Tuesday, according to the department's website.

A total of 634 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 166 schools since the beginning of the school year.

A positive case has been confirmed at each of these newly impacted child-care centres:

I-Play Athletics (Moncton region, Zone 1)

I-Play Athletic 2 (Moncton region, Zone 1)

Get Active After School (Fredericton region, Zone 3)

Go-Go After School Two Nations Crossing (Fredericton region, Zone 3)

Little Munchkins Preschool Center 2017 (Fredericton region, Zone 3)

Kingswood Academy in the Moncton region, Zone 1, has one new positive case.

The website does not indicate whether the cases involve a child, staff member or volunteer.

There have been 108 early learning and child-care centres affected by COVID-19 since Sept. 7. The total number of cases has not been released.

Atlantic COVID roundup

Prince Edward Island announced five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and has 23 active cases.

Nova Scotia reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. There are 153 active cases in the province and 11 people in hospital with the virus, including four in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported a three day total of seven new cases on Monday. The province's active COVID-19 caseload now stands at 13.

Public exposure notices

The province listed a number of potential COVID-19 public exposure notices on Tuesday, including a community centre in the Saint John region, Zone 2, a university pool in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, and a funeral home in the Miramichi region, Zone 7.

For the full list of public exposure notices, visit the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.