N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 2 more deaths as province starts last stretch toward Level 1

New Brunswick recorded two more COVID-related deaths Monday, as the province headed toward the least restrictive level of the COVID-19 winter plan.

The latest deaths include a person in their 90s in the Moncton region, Zone 1, and a person in their 70s in the Fredericton region, Zone 3.

There have now been 64 deaths in the 17 days since the province moved to Level 2 from the most restrictive Level 3. The pandemic death toll has gone up to 292. The province moves to Level 1 late Friday night.

The number of hospitalizations has decreased by four to 112 since the last report, including 54 people admitted for COVID-19 and 58 people admitted for something else when they tested positive for the virus.

Thirteen people are in intensive care, a decrease of two, including seven on ventilators, down one.

Three of the people hospitalized are 19 or under. Three people in their 40s are the youngest requiring intensive care.

The seven-day average of hospitalizations decreased again to 131 from 136, while the seven-day average of the number of people in intensive care remained steady for a third straight day at 15.

Through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests, Public Health has confirmed 190 new cases of COVID, putting the province's active case count at 3,365.

An additional 471 people self-reported they tested positive on rapid tests.

A total of 710,644 PCR tests have been conducted to date.

As of Monday, 47.9 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received their booster shot, up from 47.8 per cent, 86 per cent have received two doses of a vaccine, unchanged, and 92.6 per cent have received one dose, also unchanged.