N.B. COVID-19 death toll increases by 4, child under 4 hospitalized

COVID-19 has killed at least four more New Brunswickers aged 65 or older, and a child under four was among those hospitalized for or with the virus between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11, figures the province released Tuesday show.

Forty-four people required hospital treatment during that period, including three admitted to intensive care — one aged 20 to 44, one aged 45 to 64 and one aged 65 or older.

That's down from 52 hospitalizations and four ICU admissions in the previous report.

"COVID-19 activity remains moderate; all indicators remained stable throughout the current reporting period," the Respiratory Watch report says.

The latest deaths raise the pandemic death toll to at least 962, but only people who die in hospital have been counted as COVID deaths since September, when the province changed its definition.

Eleven new lab-confirmed COVID outbreaks have been declared, the same number as a week ago. Five are in nursing homes and six are in facilities described only as "other," which could include adult residential homes, for example, or correctional centres.

In New Brunswick, PCR tests for COVID-19 are only available when requested by a primary care provider, such as a doctor or nurse practitioner. (Robert Short/CBC)

There were 122 new cases of COVID confirmed through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests, with a positivity rate of 13 per cent. That's up from 114 cases and 12 per cent positivity in the previous report.

Since Oct. 4, 91,270 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, according to figures from the Department of Health.

CBC has requested an interview with outgoing Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell.

Horizon Health Network has not yet updated its weekly COVID-19 dashboard.

Vitalité Health Network is updating its COVID-19 report only monthly, with the next update not expected until Nov. 27.

3 confirmed flu cases

Three new cases of the flu were confirmed during the reporting period, raising the seasonal total to 21.

No flu deaths or hospitalizations were reported and no influenza-like school outbreaks either, the report shows.

A total of 142,938 people have gotten their flu shot since Oct. 4, the Department of Health says.