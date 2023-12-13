COVID-19 kills 2 more in N.B., hospitalizations and nursing home outbreaks jump

New Brunswick reported two more deaths from COVID-19, a week-over-week jump in hospitalizations and nursing home outbreaks because of the virus, and an increase in flu cases and hospitalizations Tuesday.

The two people who died were aged 45 to 64 and 65 or older, the Respiratory Watch report shows.

Their deaths, which occurred between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9, raise the pandemic death toll to at least 972. Only confirmed cases who die in hospital are counted.

Seventy-three people were hospitalized for or with COVID during the reporting week, up from 51 in the previous report, while six people required intensive care, down from seven.

Among those hospitalized is a child under four, four people aged 20 to 44, 14 aged 45 to 64 and 54 aged 65 or older.

There were 27 COVID outbreaks, including six in nursing homes and 21 in "other facilities," which could include adult residential homes or correctional centres.

That's up nearly 108 per cent from the 13 outbreaks in the previous report, three of which were at nursing homes.

'Moderate' COVID activity

A total of 167 new cases of COVID have been confirmed through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests, up from 138.

The Moncton region, Zone 1, has the majority of the cases, at 58. The regional distribution of the remaining cases includes:

23, Saint John region, Zone 2.

31, Fredericton region, Zone 3.

Six, Edmundston region, Zone 4.

13, Campbellton region, Zone 5.

23, Bathurst region, Zone 6.

13, Miramichi region, Zone 7.

The positivity rate — the percentage of the total PCR lab tests performed that produced a positive result — is 13 per cent, unchanged.

"COVID-19 activity remains moderate," the report says. "Some indicators remained stable throughout the current reporting period, although an increase was observed in hospitalizations as well as number of outbreaks reported."

CBC has requested an interview with Dr. Yves Léger, the acting chief medical officer of health.

There have been 119,487 XBB.1.5 COVID vaccines administered since Oct. 4, up from 114,432 a week ago, according to figures from the Department of Health.

Flu hospitalizations up nearly 147%

Thirty-seven people were hospitalized with the flu between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9, up from 15 the previous week — a nearly 147 per cent increase.

Two were admitted to intensive care, unchanged.

No flu deaths have been reported yet this respiratory season, according to Tuesday's report. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The number of flu cases confirmed by a lab, meanwhile, jumped nearly 98 per cent to 164, from 83.

These raise the total number of lab-confirmed flu cases to 350 since the respiratory season began on Aug. 27.

The Bathurst region, Zone 6, has the largest share of the new cases, at 58, followed by the Moncton region, Zone 1, with 39, and Miramichi region, Zone 7, with 36.

The Saint John region, Zone 2, has 13 cases, the Fredericton region, Zone 3, eight, Edmundston region, Zone 4, seven, and the Campbellton region, Zone 5, three.

Five schools reported influenza-like illness outbreaks, up from three. No information about the schools, the number of cases or whether it's students or staff affected has been released.

School outbreaks are based on 10 per cent absenteeism in a school because of influenza-like illness symptoms, the report says.

A total of 187,873 New Brunswickers have been vaccinated against the flu since Oct. 4.

11 Horizon hospital unit outbreaks

Horizon Health Network has 77 active COVID-19 hospitalizations, as of Saturday, up 67 per cent from its 46 COVID patients a week ago, according to its COVID dashboard.

Five people require intensive care, down from six.

Fewer Horizon health-care workers are off the job after testing positive for COVID with a rapid test or PCR test than last week — 44, compared to 50.

But Horizon has m ore COVID outbreaks on hospital units than a week ago — 11, as of Monday. These include:

The Moncton Hospital — chronic care and oncology.

Saint John Regional Hospital — internal medicine and surgery.

Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital — coronary care unit, palliative care, orthopedics, ear, nose throat, and plastics, and the coronary care unit.

Charlotte County Hospital — family medicine and restorative care.

Miramichi Regional Hospital — cardiac stepdown/stroke.

Vitalité Health Network is updating its COVID-19 report only monthly , typically on the last Tuesday of each month.

Although it has been updating its hospital outbreaks page weekly, it has not updated since Dec. 12. At that time, there were outbreaks on seven hospital units.