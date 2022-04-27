New Brunswick COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations, news cases stable, figures show

The number of COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and new confirmed cases remained relatively stable in New Brunswick over the past week, figures released Tuesday show.

Five more people have died from the virus, including one in their 70s, two in their 80s, and two 90 or older, according to the province's COVIDWatch report.

The pandemic death toll now stands at 490.

Nineteen people were newly admitted to hospital for COVID-19 between Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, compared to 18 the previous week.

The number of people currently hospitalized because of the virus remains unchanged, at 19, the province reports. One person requires intensive care, down from two.

Meanwhile, the two regional health authorities, which include in their weekly reports people admitted to hospital because of COVID-19 as well as those initially admitted for another reason and later test positive for the virus, say there are 91 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including six in intensive care, as of Saturday.

That's down from 95 and seven respectively.

Among the new admissions reported by the province is a child under 10. The others include a person in their 30s, five in their 60s, six in their 70s, four in their 80s and two 90 or older.

A total of 1,053 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported, up from 930 in the previous report.

That includes 596 confirmed through a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab test, up from 558, and 457 people who self-reported testing positive on a rapid test, up from 372.

The Moncton region, Zone 1, continues to have the largest share of the new PCR-confirmed cases, at 195, followed closely by Zone, 3, the Fredericton region, at 166, and Zone 2, the Saint John region, at 113.

Zone 6, the Bathurst region, had 40 of the cases, Zone 4, the Edmundston region, had 37, Zone 7, the Miramichi region, 32; and Zone 5, the Campbellton region, 13.

The distribution of the self-reported positive rapid test cases is:

Moncton region, 159.

Saint John region, 92.

Fredericton region, 141.

Edmundston region, 17.

Campbellton region, 7.

Bathurst region, 32.

Miramichi region, 9.

There are now 826 active cases of COVID across the province, based on PCR cases alone, up from 769.

Of the most recent random samples sent for sequencing, 94 per cent were the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant BA.5, and six per cent were the Omicron subvariant BA.4.

A total of 53.7 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received their first booster, 85.4 per cent have received two doses and 90.5 per cent have received a first dose — all unchanged from last week.

The Department of Health did not immediately respond to a request to provide the rates for second and third boosters.

New Brunswick has had 78,056 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 76,740 of those now considered resolved.

RHA hospitalizations

Horizon Health Network has 62 active COVID-19 hospitalizations, up from 58, including five people in intensive care, an increase of one.

Vitalité Health Network has 29 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down from 37, one of whom requires intensive care, down from three.

Of the 62 hospitalized Horizon patients, half are in the Saint John region, Zone 2, the weekly COVID-19 dashboard shows.

The distribution of the other patients includes:

Zone 1, Moncton region — 6

Zone 3, Fredericton region — 17

Zone 7, Miramichi region — 8

Twenty of Vitalité's 29 patients, including the one in intensive care, are at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton, which is listed at 106 per cent capacity.

The Edmundston Regional Hospital has four of the patients and is at 90 per cent capacity, Bathurst's Chaleur Regional Hospital has three patients and is at 99 per cent capacity, and the other two patients are at the Campbellton Regional Hospital, which is at 80 per cent capacity.

More infected health-care workers

Horizon has 11 COVID-19 hospital outbreak units, including two in the Moncton region, three in the Saint John region, Zone 2, four in the Fredericton region, and two in the Miramichi region. No other details are provided.

Vitalité has seven COVID-19 outbreak units, six of which are at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton, including a new one on the surgical unit (orthopedic, plastic, and otorhinolaryngology), 4E.

The other units include the geriatric unit (3A), the rehabilitation unit (3F), the general surgical unit (4A), the psychiatry unit (4B), and the nephrology unit (4F). The outbreak on the care unit at the Stella-Maris-de-Kent Hospital in Sainte-Anne-de-Kent also continues.

The number of health-care workers off the job because of COVID-19 continues to climb. Horizon has 77 COVID-positive health-care workers, up from 64, while Vitalité has 28 staff absences, up from 26.