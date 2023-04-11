2 more COVID-19 deaths recorded in N.B., hospitalizations jump nearly 63% in a week

At least two New Brunswickers died from COVID-19 during the first week of October, while hospitalizations, ICU admissions, outbreaks and confirmed cases all increased from the previous week, the latest figures from the Department of Health show.

Two COVID deaths were reported between Oct. 1 and Oct. 7, according to Tuesday's Respiratory Watch report.

Both people who died were aged 65 or older.

The definition of a COVID death was changed in mid-September and only people with a confirmed case who are admitted to hospital and die during their stay are counted now.

The number of people hospitalized either for or with the virus during the reporting week jumped to 57 — a nearly 63 per cent increase from the previous week.

Person aged 20 to 44 in ICU

Seven of these people required intensive care, up from five.

Among those admitted to ICU, one is 20 to 44 years old, one is 45 to 64, and the other five are 65 or older, according to a chart.

The number of lab-confirmed outbreaks has more than doubled to 20, from nine. This includes about seven nursing homes, a chart indicates, and "other facilities," which could include adult residential homes and correctional centres.

A total of 133 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests, up from 105 the previous week.

The positivity rate remained stable at 14 per cent, according to the report.

824 new vaccines administered Monday

More than 800 New Brunswickers rolled up their sleeves Monday to get a dose of the updated COVID-19 vaccine that targets the circulating Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant, according to the Department of Health.

Monday was the first day the new Moderna COVID vaccines were available in the province.

There were 824 scheduled appointments for Moderna's new Spikevax vaccine and 514 scheduled appointments for the flu shot, said spokesperson Sean Hatchard.

The new Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines are expected to arrive in late October or early November, the department has said.

New Brunswick launched its updated COVID-19 vaccine campaign on Monday. Eligible New Brunswickers have been able to book an appointment since Oct. 6. (Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press)

In total, 4,189 appointments for COVID XBB.1.5 vaccination and 2,465 for influenza vaccination have been booked for the fall season to date through the government's online scheduler, said Hatchard.

Asked how this uptake compares to previous COVID-19 vaccine campaigns and how Public Health feels about it, Hatchard did not respond directly but pointed out the numbers do not include individuals who may have booked an appointment through a pharmacy that isn't part of the province's online booking system.

Earlier this month, Dr. Yves Léger, the province's acting deputy chief medical officer of health, said Public Health is concerned that fewer people are choosing to get vaccinated.

"We certainly … feel very strongly that vaccines are our best protection against COVID and against the complications of COVID," he said.

But that protection wanes over time, so it's important people aged six months or older get another dose if it's been at least six months since their last dose or COVID infection, he said.

The newest vaccines are better matched to the COVID strains now circulating in New Brunswick and are designed to provide better protection than previous vaccines, Léger added.

Dr. Yves Léger, the province's acting deputy chief medical officer of health, has said COVID-19 vaccines are very good at preventing infection and even better at keeping people outside hospitals. (Government of New Brunswick/Zoom)

As to what Public Health is going to do differently to improve vaccine uptake, Hatchard replied: "As the first fall vaccines were administered today, the Department of Health will be closely monitoring vaccination uptake in the weeks and months to come."

Hatchard noted the government is promoting the benefits of vaccination through a marketing campaign and on its various social media platforms.

"The Department of Health is also collaborating with organizations such as the New Brunswick Medical Society, as well as other partners across the health-care system, to ensure information regarding the availability of vaccines is communicated to New Brunswickers," he said in an emailed statement.