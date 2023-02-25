Person 20 to 44 years old among N.B.'s latest COVID deaths, child under 4 hospitalized

At least two more New Brunswickers have died from COVID-19, including one aged 20 to 44, while a child under four is among the 52 people hospitalized for or with the virus, the latest weekly figures released by the province Wednesday show.

COVID-19 activity remains moderate, according to the Respiratory Watch report for Oct. 29 to Nov. 4.

"All indicators remained stable throughout the current reporting period."

Both people died in hospital during the reporting week. The other person was aged 65 or older.

Only confirmed cases who die in hospital are counted as COVID deaths, after the province changed its definition in September.

The pandemic death toll is no longer provided, but the virus has now killed at least 958 New Brunswickers.

Hospitalizations down, ICU admissions up

Hospitalizations decreased from 57 the previous week, but the number of people who required intensive care increased to four from one.

Other than the child, the hospitalized patients include nine people 45 to 64 years old, and 42 people 65 or older.

Eleven lab-confirmed COVID outbreaks have been declared, four of them in nursing homes and seven in "other facilities," which could include adult residential homes and correctional centres.

There have been 114 new cases of COVID confirmed through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests, down from 128.

The positivity rate — the percentage of the total PCR lab tests performed that produced a positive result — is 12 per cent, down from 14 per cent.

A total of 77,545 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since Oct. 4, according to figures from the Department of Health.

CBC has requested an interview with outgoing Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell or another Public Health official.

Fewer hospital unit outbreaks

Horizon Health Network has 62 hospitalized COVID patients, as of Nov. 11, according to its COVID-19 dashboard. That's a 36 per cent decrease from the 97 people hospitalized for or with the virus the week before.

Three of the patients require intensive care, down from six.

Fewer Horizon health-care workers are off the job after testing positive for the virus — 20, compared to 34 absent infected employees the previous week.

There are also COVID outbreaks at fewer Horizon hospitals than a week ago. The current hospital unit outbreaks, as of Tuesday, include:

The Moncton Hospital: cardiology, family practice/stroke unit, oncology, rehabilitation, chronic/geriatric rehabilitation and general surgery.

Miramichi Regional Hospital: cardiac stepdown/stroke, and obstetrics/gynecology/pediatrics.

Saint John Regional hospital: psychiatry unit, obstetrical unit, cardiac services.

Vitalité Health Network is updating its COVID-19 report only monthly, with the next update not expected until Nov. 27.

It has, however, updated its COVID outbreaks page, and reports two outbreaks, as of Tuesday, up from one. They include the Tracadie Hospital's medical unit and the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre's nephrology (4F) unit.

4 lab-confirmed flu cases

Four new cases of the flu have been confirmed through lab tests.

Eighteen cases have now been reported since the respiratory season began on Aug. 27.

A total of 112,695 people vaccinated for influenza since Oct. 4, the Department of Health says.