COVID-19 kills 4 more in New Brunswick, virus activity remains 'moderate'

COVID-19 has killed at least four more New Brunswickers, but hospitalizations and outbreaks remain "stable," and new lab-confirmed cases of the virus have decreased, according to figures released by the province Tuesday.

"COVID-19 activity remains moderate," the Respiratory Watch report says.

The four new reported deaths occurred between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21 and were all people aged 65 or older, the report shows.

Only confirmed cases who die in hospital are counted as COVID deaths, after the province recently changed its definition.

The latest deaths raise the pandemic death toll to at least 953.

Fifty-eight people were hospitalized either for or with COVID during the reporting week, including one who required intensive care, compared to 57 hospital admissions the previous week, two of whom required intensive care.

Among those hospitalized is one person aged 20 to 44, eight people aged 45 to 64, and 49 aged 65 or older.

Fourteen lab-confirmed COVID outbreaks have been declared, the same number as the previous week.

At least two of them are at nursing homes, a chart in the report indicates, while the rest are at "other facilities," which could include adult residential homes and correctional centres.

137 new COVID cases, 2 flu cases

A total of 137 new cases have been confirmed through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests, with a positivity rate of 15 per cent.

That's down from 154 cases and a positivity rate of 17 per cent Oct. 8 to Oct. 14.

There have been 41,395 COVID-19 vaccines administered since Oct. 4, according to the Department of Health. The updated XBB.1.5 vaccines have only been available in New Brunswick since Oct. 16.

CBC has requested an interview with outgoing Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell or another Public Health official and is awaiting a response.

Two cases of influenza A were confirmed through lab tests between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21, raising the total number of flu cases to eight since the respiratory season began on Aug. 27.

Nearly 61,000 people have received a flu shot since Oct. 4, the department said.