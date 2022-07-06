COVID-related deaths, hospitalizations and cases down in N.B.

The number of COVID-related deaths, hospitalizations and new cases have all decreased slightly in the past week, according to the province's latest figures.

COVID-19 claimed four more New Brunswickers between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10, down from six the previous week, the COVIDWatch report shows.

The latest deaths include a person in their 50s, one person in their 70s, one person in their 80s, and one 90 or older. Their deaths raise New Brunswick's pandemic death toll to 476.

Twenty-three people were admitted to hospital because of the virus last week, compared to 35 the week before.

The number of active hospitalizations has also decreased to 35, from 37, according to the province. Four people required intensive care last week, up from two the previous week.

Meanwhile, the province's two regional health authorities, which include in their weekly reports people admitted to hospital because of COVID-19 as well as those initially admitted for another reason and later test positive for the virus, say there are 81 New Brunswickers hospitalized either for or with COVID-19, 12 of whom required intensive care.

The highest portion of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is among people aged 70 to 89, the province says.

"Individuals that are unprotected by vaccine continue to have the highest rate of hospitalization for COVID-19 and ICU admissions," the COVIDWatch report states.

There are 843 active cases of COVID-19 across New Brunswick, based on PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab-confirmed tests alone, down from 867 in last week's provincial report. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

There were 575 new cases of COVID confirmed through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests, down from 589.

Another 380 cases were self-reported by people who tested positive on rapid tests, compared to 586 a week ago.

That puts the total number of new cases at 955, down from 1,175.

Of the most recent random samples sent for sequencing, 98 per cent were the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant BA.5, one per cent were the Omicron subvariant BA.4, and the other one per cent were Omicron subvariant BA.2.

New Brunswick has had 76,316 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 74,997 of those now considered resolved.

Horizon and Vitalité

The Horizon Health Network has 57 active admissions, and six people in intensive care, as of Saturday, according to its COVID-19 dashboard. That compares to 55 and zero respectively the previous week.

The Vitalité Health Network reports 24 patients hospitalized, down from 28, with six in intensive care, up from three the previous week.

Horizon reports COVID-19 outbreaks on 10 hospital units, including four in the Moncton region, Zone 1, three in the Saint John region, Zone 2, two in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, and one in the Miramichi region, Zone 7. No other details are provided.

Vitalité has outbreaks at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton on the medicine and step-down unit (4C) and geriatric unit (3A); at the Stella-Maris-de-Kent Hospital in Sainte-Anne-de-Kent on the care unit; and at the Edmundston Regional Hospital's medical unit, the dashboard shows.

Horizon has 76 staff members off work because they tested positive for COVID, while Vitalité has 71 positive health-care workers off the job.