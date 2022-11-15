COVID-19 kills 6 more in N.B., hospitalizations and ICU admissions rise, buck national trend

New Brunswick recorded six more deaths from COVID-19 in the past week and hospitalizations because of the virus have increased, along with the number of people who require intensive care, figures released by the province Tuesday show.

This bucks the national trend of a decrease in COVID deaths and hospitalizations, according to the COVIDWatch report.

The province's decline in COVID cases, however, is in line with the national picture.

"At the national level, case counts continue to decline," the report says. "A decrease in outbreak incidence may indicate slowing transmission."

New Brunswick is facing a triple threat of respiratory viruses, including an 800 per cent increase in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, infections over the same time last and increasing flu case counts, positivity rates and outbreaks, adding further strain on the health-care system.

Dr. Yves Leger, the acting chief medical officer of health, was unavailable again Tuesday for an interview, said Department of Health spokesperson Adam Bowie.

Deaths, hospitalizations

The latest deaths include one person in their 50s, two in their 80s and three 90 or older. The province's pandemic death toll now stands at 609.

Twenty-four people were newly admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19, up from 22.

The number of active hospitalizations also increased to 32, including six in intensive care, compared to 29 and zero respectively, the province's report says.

The province's hospitals are dealing with a rise in RSV and flu cases on top of COVID-19 patients. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

According to the regional health authorities, which report people admitted to hospital because of COVID-19, as well as those initially admitted for another reason who later test positive for the virus, there are 95 people hospitalized either for or with COVID. That's down from 131, but nine are in ICU, up from two.

The highest portion of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is among people aged 70 to 89, the COVIDWatch report says.

The latest admissions include a person in their 20s, one in their 40s, two in their 50s, five in their 60s, six in their 70s, six in their 80s, and three 90 or older.

Case counts

A total of 739 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past week, down from 807.

That includes 436 cases confirmed through a PCR [polymerase chain reaction] lab test, down from 518. The seven-day moving average of PCR-confirmed cases is now 62, compared to 74.

Another 303 people reported testing positive on a rapid test, up from 289.

There are 636 active cases of COVID across the province, based on PCR cases alone, down from 759.

Of the most recent random samples sent for sequencing, 90 per cent were the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant BA.5, eight per cent were the Omicron subvariant BA.4 and two per cent were the Omicron subvariant BA.2

New Brunswick has had 82,223 confirmed cases of COVID since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 80,978 are now considered resolved.

Another 4,646 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the past week, including 3,890 second booster shots, says the Department of Health.

That was enough to push the second-booster rate up to 26.3 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers, from 25.5 per cent.

The first-booster rate (54.2 per cent), two-dose rate (85.6 per cent), and one-dose rate (90.7 per cent) all remain unchanged.

Horizon and Vitalité hospitalizations

Horizon has 72 active COVID-19 patients in hospital as of Saturday, down from 98, according to its weekly COVID dashboard . Five of them require intensive care, up from one.

The majority, 30, are in the Saint John region, Zone 2, followed by 20 in the Fredericton region, Zone 3. The Moncton region, Zone 1, and the Miramichi region, Zone 7, each have 11 patients.

Vitalité has 23 COVID patients in hospital, down from 33, its dashboard shows . Four of them require intensive care, up from one.

The breakdown includes: nine at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton, including two in intensive care; eight at the Edmundston Regional Hospital, including one in intensive care; five at the Campbellton Regional Hospital; and one at the Tracadie Hospital.

Sick hospital employees, outbreaks

The number of Horizon health-care workers off the job because of COVID has jumped more than 41 per cent. Sixty-eight Horizon employees have tested positive for the virus, up from 48.

Vitalité still has 31 sick employees, unchanged from last week's report.

Horizon has COVID-19 outbreaks on 14 hospital units, down from 18 a week ago. These include four in the Moncton region, seven in the Saint John region, four in the Fredericton region and two in the Miramichi region. No other details are provided.

Vitalité has three outbreak units, including a new one at the Edmundston Regional Hospital on the extended care unit and an ongoing one on the medicine unit, as well as the ongoing one on unit 300 at the Veterans' Health Centre in the Moncton region, Zone 1.