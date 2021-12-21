COVID-19 kills 8 more in N.B., new report format provides fewer details

Eight more New Brunswickers have died from COVID-19, but how old they were and where they lived cannot be determined from the province's newly formatted COVIDWatch report.

The weekly reports used to indicate the number of deaths in each age category by increments of 10 years, ranging from under 10 to 90 or older, as well as by health region, since the pandemic began.

But the government announced changes to the format last Friday to "better reflect deaths by presenting them based upon the date of death," and to better align with what other provinces are doing, as well as with other epidemiological reports, such as the flu report.

Under the new template, data only dates back to Aug. 28, the start of the current respiratory virus season, and deaths are broken down into only three age categories — under 50, 50-69 and 70 or older.

Some of the other data dropped from the revised format released Tuesday includes the age ranges of children and adults newly admitted to hospital, the number of people currently hospitalized because of COVID, the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations and the total number of active cases across the province.

'Stabilizing trend'

COVID deaths and hospitalizations "continue to show a stabilizing trend," according to the report, which covers Dec. 11-17.

The number of new lab-confirmed cases has decreased, following a period of general increase, and the positivity rate remains stable, it says.

Dr. Yves Léger, acting chief medical officer of health, was not available for an interview Tuesday.

The report summary indicates seven new deaths have occurred, but notes under one of the graphics that another death received this week occurred prior to Aug. 28, bringing the total to eight and raising the province's pandemic death toll to 722.

Deaths are subject to a lag in reporting, with an average of two months between the date of death and receiving the registration of death form at the Vital Statistics branch, the report says.

Since Aug. 28, there have been 95 COVID deaths. Three people were under age 50, nine were between 50 and 69 and the remaining 83 were 70 or older.

Hospital data

Thirty-one people were newly admitted to hospital because of COVID during the week in question, up from 29 in the previous report. Three of the patients required intensive care, compared to none for the previous two weeks.

Meanwhile, the two regional health authorities, which count people admitted to hospital because of COVID-19, as well as those initially admitted for another reason who later test positive for the virus, say there are 140 people hospitalized, up from 130 a week ago. Six are in intensive care, down from seven.

Horizon Health Network has 91 active COVID-19 admissions as of Saturday, up from 85. Three patients require intensive care, down from five.

The regional breakdown includes:

Moncton region, Zone 1 — 27

Saint John region, Zone 2 — 20

Fredericton region, Zone 3 — 33

Miramichi region, Zone 7 — 11

Vitalité Health Network has 49 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up from 45, including three in intensive care, up from two.

More than half of the Vitalité patients, 28, are at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont hospital in Moncton (Zone 1), including one in intensive care, three are at the Edmundston Regional Hospital (Zone 4), three are at the Campbellton Regional Hospital (Zone 5), two are at the Tracadie Hospital (Zone 6) and 13 are at the Lamèque Hospital (Zone 7).

Hospital admissions and ICU admissions both increased in the past week, the province's data shows. (Benoit Tessier/Reuters)

According to COVIDWatch, 426 people have been admitted to hospital because of the virus since Aug. 28. Of those, 21 were under 20, which is the youngest age category listed, 68 were between 20 and 59, 75 were between 60 and 69, and 262 were 70 or older.

Nearly 150 health-care workers are still off the job after testing positive for COVID-19, the weekly figures show.

Horizon has 81 infected employees, down from 92, while Vitalité has 66 employees who called in sick, up from 52.

The number of COVID outbreaks on hospital units across the province also remains relatively unchanged.

Horizon reports 10 outbreak units, the same number as a week ago. These include four in the Moncton region, two in the Saint John region, three in the Fredericton region and one in the Miramichi region. No other details are provided.

Vitalité has six outbreak units, up from five. These include: the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre's geriatric unit (3A), extended care unit (3E) and surgical unit (orthopedic, plastic, and ear, nose and throat, 4E), the Veteran Health Centre's unit 200, Laméque Hospital's medical unit and Tracadie Hospital's medical unit (2nd north).

Vitalité's average bed occupancy rate is 103 per cent. The three hospitals with the highest occupancy — Enfant-Jésus RHSJ Hospital in Caraquet (142 per cent), Grand Falls General Hospital (130 per cent), and Stella-Maris-de-Kent Hospital in Sainte-Anne-de-Kent (125 per cent) — have no COVID patients.

Those with COVID patients are either near or overcapacity, ranging from 91 per cent in Edmundston to 109 per cent in Moncton, the dashboard shows.

Self-reported rapid tests no longer included

There were 647 news cases of COVID confirmed through a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab test in the past week, out of 5,560 tests conducted, down from 819 cases in the previous report.

The regional breakdown includes:

Moncton region, Zone 1 — 212

Saint John region, Zone 2 — 142

Fredericton region, Zone 3 — 118

Edmundston region, Zone 4 — 47

Campbellton region, Zone 5 — 16

Bathurst region, Zone 6 — 72

Miramichi region, Zone 7 — 40

Of the 168 most recent random samples sent for genetic sequencing, 95 per cent were the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant BA.5, and five per cent were the Omicron subvariant BA.4. The Department of Health does not provide a further breakdown of sublineages, such as the immune-evasive BQ.1 and BQ.1.1.

Self-reported positive rapid tests are no longer included in the weekly report because they are "an inaccurate indicator of how many people may be positive," the province has said. They are, however, still available on the COVIDWatch landing page because they are "an indicator of virus spread and potential impact."

A total of 334 people self-reported testing positive with a rapid test, down from 428.

Vaccination status

The Department of Health says 3,018 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered during the past week, including 147 first doses, 162 second doses, 321 first booster doses, and 2,388 second booster doses.

The one-dose, two-dose and first-booster vaccination rates remain unchanged at 90.8 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers, 85.7 per cent, and 54.4 per cent respectively. A total of 28.4 per cent have now received their second booster, up from 27.9 per cent.

According to the COVIDWatch report, which includes changes to vaccination status categories, the crude death rate since Aug. 28 among those who have completed a primary series plus two or more additional doses is 19.6 per 100,000. Completing a primary series is defined as: cases whose infection occurred 14 days or more after second dose in a two-dose series, or 14 days or more after one dose of a one-dose vaccine series, or less than 14 days after a first additional dose.

That death rate is higher than among those who have completed a primary series plus one additional dose (17.3 per 100,000), a primary series (3.3 per 100,000) and the unvaccinated (14.6 per 100,000).

Partially vaccinated cases were excluded from the analysis of death rates and hospitalization rates by vaccination status 'due to small number of events,' the COVIDWatch report says. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

But the report also provides an age-adjusted rates "to account for the differences in age distribution across groups."

Those show the death rate is by far the highest among the unvaccinated at 226.9 per 100,000 person-years, compared to 13.5 for those with a primary series, 19.3 for those with a primary series plus one, and 8.2 for those with a primary series plus two or more shots.

The hospitalization rates by vaccination status include:

Unprotected: crude rate of 85.2 per 100,000, age-adjusted rate of 643.5 per 100,000 person-years

Primary series: crude rate of 29.4 per 100,000, age-adjusted rate of 96.5 per 100,000 person-years

Primary series plus one: crude rate of 66.4 per 100,000, age-adjusted rate of 69.7 per 100,000 person-years

Primary series plus two or more: crude rate of 72.5 per 100,000, age-adjusted rate of 28.8 per 100,000 person-years

Public Health changed its COVID-19 vaccination status categories following months of review .

It previously defined "protected" as being boosted or fully vaccinated within the last six months, while "unprotected" referred to being fully vaccinated for more than six months, being partially vaccinated or being unvaccinated. That meant people who had received two vaccines and a booster dose more than six months ago were lumpedn in with those who hadn't received a single shot.

Because of the upcoming holidays, the next COVIDWatch report will be posted on Wed. Jan. 4, and will include two weeks' worth of data, the department advised.

Horizon and Vitalité's weekly updates will resume on Jan. 10, according to their COVID dashboards.