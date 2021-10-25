N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 3 more deaths, Campbellton health region had highest death rate in Canada

New Brunswick recorded three more COVID-related deaths Monday, and the Campbellton region had the highest COVID-19 death rate per 100,000 people in the country in the past two weeks, federal data shows.

A person 40 to 49 in the Moncton region, Zone 1, and two people 80 to 89 — one in the Edmundston region, Zone 4, and one in the Campbellton region, Zone 5, have died as a result of COVID-19, Public Health announced Monday.

The rate of deaths related to COVID-19 in Zone 5 in the 14 days up to Oct. 24 was 35.7 per 100,000, according to Health Canada statistics.

That's more than double the rate in the second-highest health region, Saskatchewan's Far North, at 13.2 per 100,000.

Alberta's Central North health region ranked third in Canada at 11.3 per 100,000, while Saskatchewan's North health region was fourth with a rate of 10.7 per 100,000.

The national rate was 1.4 deaths per 100,000 people.

Nine people in the Campbellton region died during the 14 days up to Oct. 24, including two in their 40s, three in their 70s and four in their 80s.

Across New Brunswick, 36 people died during that two-week period.

The province has now had 111 deaths since the pandemic began. Sixty-five of those have occurred since July 30, when the government decided to lift the mandatory order and all restrictions before reaching its vaccination target.

New Brunswick marked the highest death toll in Atlantic Canada last week.

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Campbellton Regional Hospital has resulted in 54 cases and four deaths, as of last Friday. (Serge Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

There is a COVID-19 outbreak at the Campbellton Regional Hospital. It has resulted in 17 positive cases among patients, four of whom died, and 37 infections among staff, as of last Friday.

Vitalité Health Network spokesperson Thomas Lizotte declined Monday to say how many new cases or deaths have occurred since then.

"All new cases or people who died of COVID-19 are made public by [the Department of Health]," he said in an emailed statement.

The hospital has 11 COVID patients, including three in ICU, Lizotte said.

Twenty hospital employees are off work, either because they have tested positive or because they are isolating after being identified as a close contact of a positive case, he said.

The outbreak was first reported on Oct. 6.

Last Friday, a circuit breaker was expanded to include all of Zone 5 and extended for 14 days to address the high number of COVID-19 transmissions in the Campbellton region. It previously included only the communities of Menneval, Whites Brook and St-Jean-Baptiste in Zone 5.

A circuit breaker in other regions was extended by at least seven days, until Public Health determines the situation is more stable. Those regions include: include: Zone 1 (Moncton region) as far north as and including Sainte-Anne-de-Kent and including Havelock in Zone 2; the northern portion of Zone 3 from and including Deerville and Florenceville-Bristol, but excluding Hayesville and Parker Ridge; and all of Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

People who live in the circuit breaker areas must not have gatherings at private homes inside or outside with anyone who does not live at that home, with a few exceptions.

Travel to or from circuit breaker regions is restricted, except for those who must travel for essential reasons, including work, health services, child custody, childcare or post-secondary education, or travel to events where proof of vaccination is required, the province's circuit breaker website states.

22 new cases, 57 recoveries

Public Health reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and 57 recoveries. There are now 589 active cases across the province.

Thirty-nine people are hospitalized because of the virus, down from 41 Sunday, including 14 in intensive care, up from 11.

Of those in hospital, 20 are unvaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and 16 are fully vaccinated.

Of those in ICU, 11 are unvaccinated, two are partially vaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

A total of 83.9 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are now fully vaccinated, up from 83.7 on Sunday, while 92.2 per cent have received at least one dose, up from 92.1.

Breakdown of new cases

The 22 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed Monday are spread across five health zones.

Of the new cases, 10 — or 45.5 per cent — are unvaccinated, one — or 4.5 per cent — are partially vaccinated, and 11 — or 50 per cent — are fully vaccinated.

Here is a breakdown:

Moncton region, Zone 1, four cases:

A person 19 or under

A person 30 to 39

A person 50 to 59

A person 60 to 69

All four cases are under investigation.

Saint John region, Zone 2, four cases:

Two people 19 or under

A person 30 to 39

A person 40 to 49

Three cases are under investigation and the other is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The 22 new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday and 57 recoveries put the province's active case count at 589. (CBC)

Fredericton region, Zone 3, five cases:

A person 19 or under

A person 20 to 29

A person 30 to 39

A person 60 to 69

A person 70 to 79

All five cases are under investigation.

Edmundston region, Zone 4, eight cases:

A person 19 or under

A person 30 to 39

Two people 50 to 59

Four people 60 to 69

Seven of the cases are under investigation, while the other is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Bathurst region, Zone 6, one case:

A person 30 to 39

This case is under investigation.

New Brunswick has had 6,185 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 5,484 recoveries so far.

A total of 518,548 lab tests have been conducted to date, including 1,188 on Sunday.

Expanded rapid test kit pickup begins

Rapid test kits are now available for pick up at 20 additional mobile Horizon Health Network sites in four health zones, with each site open one day a week from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., or until the daily supply has been given out.

A Horizon van will be in the parking lots of the locations below, offering drive-thru service. People should drive directly up to the van to pick up their kits, Horizon said.

Horizon's "hub" rapid test pickup sites will be open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., or until the daily supply has been given out. A full list of the sites can be found here.

The Vitalité Health Network's pickup sites are mostly open Monday through Friday from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., with a couple of exceptions. A full list of Vitalité's pickup sites and hours of operation can be found here.

The rapid testing program is for people age two and older, Public Health has said.

Most kits contain five rapid tests to be used over 10 days. Those age 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult when picking up kits.

New cases at 10 schools, 3 daycares

Public Health has identified 17 new cases of COVID-19 at 10 schools since Friday, including three schools that did not previously have cases, the COVID-19 dashboard shows.

The three newly impacted schools include: Lou MacNarin School in the Moncton region, Zone 1, and St. Stephen Middle School and Centre scolaire Samuel-de-Champlain, both in the Saint John region, Zone 2.

A new case or cases have also been confirmed at Forest Glen School, Moncton High School and École Sainte-Thérèse, all in the Moncton region, Zone 1, St. Stephen High School and Forest Hills School, both in the Saint John region, Zone 2, Le Galion des Appalaches, in the Campbellton region, Zone 5 and École la Ruche, in the Bathurst region, Zone 6.

Thirty-eight schools are currently impacted.

There have been 392 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 108 schools since the beginning of the school year.

A case has been confirmed at Little Blessings Daycare and Preschool in the Saint John region, Zone 2, Public Health said in a news release.

New positive cases have also been confirmed at Garderie Power Play Daycare in the Moncton region, Zone 1, and Halte scolaire la Ribambelle en Folie Ltée in the Edmundston region, Zone 4. The number of cases was not provided.

People who have been in close contact with a confirmed case will be notified directly by Public Health or the facility for contact tracing, Public Health said.

Since Sept. 7, 58 early learning and child-care facilities have had confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases has not been released.

Atlantic COVID roundup

Nova Scotia reported one new COVID-related death and a three-day total of 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the active caseload to 152. Eleven people are in hospital because of the virus, including two in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. The province has 90 active cases and one person is hospitalized.

Prince Edward Island has no new cases and three active cases, as of Monday.

Public exposure notices

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, please visit the Government of New Brunswick's website.

Public Health recommends that people who have been at a possible public exposure site and are not fully vaccinated get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

For people who are fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

Anyone who frequented the locations at the specified dates and times should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters, for the next 14 days.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.