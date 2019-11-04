N.B. reports 1 COVID death, hospital admissions continue to rise

New Brunswick recorded one death from COVID-19 in the past week, down from two last week, while the number of hospital admissions because of the virus continued to rise to 23, from 20, and 14 the week before, figures released by the province Tuesday show.

The number of active hospitalizations for COVID, however, decreased from 28 to 27, including two who require intensive care, the weekly COVIDWatch report shows.

The two regional health authorities, meanwhile, are reporting 41 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including three in intensive care.

Unlike the province, Horizon and Vitalité health networks include patients who are admitted because of the virus, as well as those who were initially admitted for another reason and later test positive.

PCR-confirmed COVID cases decreased for the fourth straight week, at 471, according to the province.

An additional 371 people reported testing positive on rapid tests between June 5 and June 11, putting the total number of new COVID cases at 842.

That's down from 893 in the previous report.

There are now 697 active cases across the province, down from 786.

Breakdown of hospitalizations, cases

The latest life claimed by COVID-19 was a person in their 70s in the Moncton region, Zone 1, a comparison of this week's report and last week's report reveals.

"The highest portion of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is among individuals aged 60-79," the report highlights state.

A child under 10 is among those admitted to hospital. The others include one person in their 20s, one in their 50s, nine in their 60s, seven in their 70s, three in their 80s, and one in their 90s.

The two people in ICU are in their 70s and 80s.

"Individuals that are unprotected by vaccine continue to have the highest rate of hospitalization for COVID-19 and death," according to the report.

Vaccination rates have not budged from last week, although 582 more people received their booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 229 people rolled up their sleeves for their second shot and 123 got their first jab, COVIDWatch shows.

A total of 52.6 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are boosted, 88.1 per cent have received two doses of vaccine, and 93.2 per cent have received one dose.

The regional breakdown of the 471 new PCR-confirmed cases and 697 active cases includes:

Moncton region, Zone 1 — 139 new and 184 active cases

— 139 new and 184 active cases Saint John region, Zone 2 — 94 new and 140 active cases

— 94 new and 140 active cases Fredericton region, Zone 3 — 129 new and 195 active cases

— 129 new and 195 active cases Edmundston region, Zone 4 — 25 new and 39 active cases

— 25 new and 39 active cases Campbellton region, Zone 5 — 10 new and 13 active cases

— 10 new and 13 active cases Bathurst region, Zone 6 — 41 new and 81 active cases

— 41 new and 81 active cases Miramichi region, Zone 7 — 33 new and 45 active cases

New Brunswick has had 66,816 confirmed cases of COVID since the beginning of the pandemic, with 422 deaths and 65,697 cases considered resolved so far.

Horizon and Vitalité reports

Horizon Health Network has 32 active COVID-19 hospital admissions, including two in intensive care, as of Saturday, down from 46 in its previous report.

The distribution of the cases include:

Moncton region, Zone 1 — five

Saint John region, Zone 2 —11

Fredericton region, Zone 3 — eight

Miramichi region, Zone 7 — eight

No details about which hospitals are provided.

The Vitalité Health Network has nine COVID-19 patients in hospital, including one in intensive care. That's down from 20 in last week's report.

Three of the patients, including the one in ICU, are at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton, one is at the Edmundston Regional Hospital, three are at the Chaleur Regional Hospital and two are at Tracadie Hospital.

Horizon is dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks on two hospital units in the Saint John region, Zone 2, and Fredericton region, Zone 3. The names of the hospitals and which units are not provided.

Vitalité has three COVID-19 outbreaks, as of June 8: Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital, nephrology unit; Edmundston Regional Hospital, surgical unit 2; and at the Regional Addictions Services centre in Campbellton.

There are 84 health-care workers off the job across the province because they either tested positive for COVID-19 or were a close contact of a positive case, according to the regional health authorities.

Thirty-four of them are Horizon employees, down from 37, and 50 work for Vitalité, down from 57.