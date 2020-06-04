N.B. to welcome Canadians with immediate family, property in province

New Brunswick plans to open its borders to Canadians who have immediate family in the province or who own property, starting June 19, provided they self-isolate for 14 days, Premier Blaine Higgs announced Thursday.

Cabinet and the all-party COVD-19 committee have also deemed attending funerals in New Brunswick essential travel, he told reporters during a news conference in Fredericton.

The decision to loosen restrictions comes the same day New Brunswick had its first COVID-19-related death and a new confirmed case — both linked to a long-term care facility in the Campbellton region, where there is an outbreak.

Daniel Ouellette, 84, who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville last week, died Thursday morning at the Campbellton Regional Hospital.

Four other elderly residents and four employees have also tested positive for the respiratory disease, including the latest case, a health-care worker in their 20s.

They are among a cluster of 15 active cases now in the Campbellton region, also known as Zone 5.

Daniel Ouellette, 84, was one of 15 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Campbellton region. He died Thursday morning. (Submitted by Michel Ouellette)

Higgs said he, like all New Brunswickers, received the news "with a heavy heart" and offered his condolences.

But the rest of the province will move forward with the next phase of the yellow level of the COVID-19 recovery plan tomorrow, as scheduled, he said. The Campbellton region will remain under the stricter orange phase.

"We are grieving today, but we are also moving forward today," said Higgs, describing it as a "combination of sadness and hope."

On Tuesday, Tide Head Mayor Randy Hunter said there were more vehicles with Quebec licence plates in the area than there should be considering COVID-19 restrictions. (Google Maps)

Officials have linked the outbreak that started May 21 to a medical professional who travelled to Quebec for personal reasons and returned to work without self-isolating for the required 14 days.

Dr. Jean Robert Ngola told Radio-Canada's program La Matinale on Tuesday he's not sure whether he picked up the coronavirus during the trip to Quebec or from a patient he saw in his office on May 19 who later tested positive.

Ngola, who has been suspended and is under investigation by the RCMP, said he made an overnight return trip to Quebec to pick up his four-year-old daughter because her mother had to travel to Africa for her own father's funeral.

He drove straight there and back with no stops and had no contact with anyone, he said, and none of his family members had any COVID-19 symptoms at the time.

He did not self-isolate upon returning, he said. He went to work at the Campbellton Regional Hospital the next day.

"Maybe it was an error in judgment," said Ngola, pointing out that workers, including nurses who live in Quebec, cross the border each day with no isolation required.

Minister defends northern border crossing

The province's public safety minister is defending a border crossing that residents of a small village near Campbellton fear is letting in too many people from out of the province.

On Tuesday, Tide Head Mayor Randy Hunter said there were more vehicles with Quebec licence plates in the area than there should be considering COVID-19 restrictions and that the province is giving the wrong impression about how much traffic there is at the crossing.

"The premier's reporting and the news is reporting perhaps 60 to 70 cars a day, well that is not factual," said Hunter.

Public Safety Minister Carl Urquhart said he’s convinced there isn’t a security issue at the border. (CBC)

"I know people that work for public safety there and the average [number of cars] on that bridge is about 200 a day."

The checkpoint is located on the New Brunswick side of the border, a short distance from the bridge to Matapédia, Que.

But Public Safety Minister Carl Urquhart said there was a bit missing in that interpretation.

There are about 200 vehicles making that crossing every day, but only 65 of them would be private vehicles.

"Approximately 65 [private vehicles] the other day and then 130 commercial. So you're looking at approximately 200 all together," said Urquhart.

Urquhart said public safety officers are the ones that determine whether someone can come into the province or not, but that commercial vehicles are checked to make sure they're actually making deliveries.

Urquhart said he's convinced there isn't a security issue at the border, and while he would love to send more public safety officers up there, they're needed elsewhere.

"If I had a lot more people I could put them all over the province," said Urquhart.

"You have to work with all you have."

What to do if you have symptoms

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with two of those symptoms are asked to: