N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 3 more deaths, 7-day average of hospitalizations up

New Brunswick recorded three more COVID-related deaths Saturday, and while hospitalizations and ICU cases decreased slightly, the seven-day average for both increased, Tuesday's dashboard update shows.

The data for Sunday through Tuesday has not yet been released since a full week hasn't passed since the switch to the new system.

The dashboard is now being updated weekly, instead of daily, for the rest of the month.

Last Friday, in a news release, the government said: "The weekly report will be published on Tuesday with data up until, and including, the previous Saturday."

On Tuesday, on Twitter, it said: "Future weekly updates will include data from Sunday to Saturday."

In April, the dashboard will be dropped altogether, and COVID information will instead be shared weekly in the communicable disease section of the Public Health website.

The changes come as the province dropped all COVID restrictions on Monday.

The latest deaths include a person in their 60s and another in their 90s from the Moncton region, Zone 1, and one in their 70s from the Saint John region, Zone 2, the dashboard shows.

As of Saturday, there are 99 people in hospital, down from 103 on Friday, including three people aged 19 or under.

Thirteen people require intensive care, down from 14, and seven of them are on ventilators, unchanged.

Of those in hospital, 46 were admitted for COVID-19, and 53 were initially admitted for something else when they tested positive for the virus. Of the 13 in an ICU, 11 are "for COVID" patients.

The seven-day average of COVID-related hospitalizations increased to 98 Saturday, from 96, while the seven-day average of COVID-related ICU bed occupancies is now 13, up from 12.

There were 513 health-care workers off isolating Saturday, down from 577. That includes 300 from Horizon, 154 from Vitalité, and 59 from Extra-Mural and Ambulance New Brunswick.

Hospital capacity provincewide is listed at 90 per cent, up from 89 per cent on Friday, while ICU occupancy decreased to 71 per cent, from 77 per cent.

Public Health confirmed 808 new cases of COVID-19 through lab-based PCR tests Saturday, putting the active case count at 4,190.

An additional 807 people self-reported testing positive on rapid tests.

The regional breakdown of the PCR-confirmed cases includes:

Moncton region, Zone 1

319 new cases and 1,330 active cases

Saint John region, Zone 2

158 new cases and 1,007 active cases

Fredericton region, Zone 3

143 new cases and 841 active cases

Edmundston region, Zone 4

36 new cases and 222 active cases

Campbellton region, Zone 5

25 new cases and 138 active cases

Bathurst region, Zone 6

76 new cases and 415 active cases

Miramichi region, Zone 7

51 new cases and 237 active cases

A total of 751,064 PCR tests have been conducted to date.

As of Saturday, 50.7 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received their COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, up from 50.6 per cent on Friday, 87.4 per cent have received two vaccine doses, up from 87.3 per cent, and 92.9 per cent have received one dose, unchanged.

New Brunswick has had 42,320 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 37,808 recoveries so far and 320 COVID-related deaths.