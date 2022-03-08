N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Dashboard not done — yet

New Brunswick's COVID-19 dashboard won't end next Monday when all restrictions are lifted, as widely understood.

Instead, it will switch from daily to weekly for another three weeks, according to Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane.

"Moving forward the New Brunswick COVID-19 dashboard will continue to be updated weekly, for the remainder of the month of March," he said in an emailed statement.

Macfarlane did not immediately confirm whether all of the same data will still be available.

Nor did he provide any details about what information will be made public as of April.

Last week, Green Party Leader David Coon called on the government to reverse its decision to drop the COVID-19 dashboard and provide less frequent updates.

He called the move "incomprehensible."

"Why government would want to plunge New Brunswickers into the dark on what's happening with COVID when they're about to lift all the Public Health measures is well beyond my understanding," he said.

The government announced its dashboard decision on Feb. 24, along with plans to remove all remaining COVID measures, including mask mandates and gathering limits, by March 14, when the emergency order ends.

"As restrictions are removed, the government will transition away from weekday updates on the COVID-19 dashboard," it said in a news release. "COVID-19 information will instead be shared in the communicable disease section of the Public Health website and reported on a weekly basis.

Part of transitioning to living with COVID-19 means a decrease in daily COVID-19 reporting, and the reallocation of our time and resources to other Public Health priority areas. - Bruce Macfarlane, Department of Health spokesperson

Jean-Claude D'Amours, the Liberal health critic and MLA for Edmundston-Madawaska Centre, has called maintaining the dashboard the "minimum" the government needs to do.

He said some people already miss the weekend updates. "So the government needs to stay transparent with COVID and providing accurate information on a regular basis and not keeping the New Brunswickers in the dark."

New Brunswick is moving forward with a decrease in regular COVID-19 reporting, "along with most of Canada," said Macfarlane.

"Part of transitioning to living with COVID-19 means a decrease in daily COVID-19 reporting, and the reallocation of our time and resources to other Public Health priority areas," he said, without elaborating.

Macfarlane did not say whether all of the data currently available on the dashboard will still be available through the communicable disease section of the Public Health website.

Asked about New Brunswickers who are still concerned about COVID-19 and want to see more data, not less, Macfarlane said, "The overall risks to individuals and the health-care system has been significantly reduced through vaccination and other successful population health measures, and we are now in a position to manage COVID-19 differently from previous surges and waves.

"Ongoing surveillance for COVID-19 will continue, so that we can continue to identify and locate COVID-19 cases in the province, and further monitor its overall presence and respond to elevated levels of risk."

That surveillance, Macfarlane has said, will include sentinel testing, or regular random testing of sample groups across a community.

"Public Health will also continue to provide guidance on how people can lower their risks as restrictions are removed, and as the level of COVID-19 changes within the community," he added.

Horizon hospitals 'surviving under duress'

The new permanent president and CEO of the Horizon Health Network says hospitals are still having difficulties related to COVID-19.

The situation is better than it was during January's Level 3 lockdown, said Dr. John Dornan, but staff are still catching COVID and consequently unable to work.

The number of COVID patients in hospital is not high, he said, however, the number of staff off work due to illness is "much higher than usual."

"It means we're asking staff to work harder, so there is stress amongst us," he told CBC's Information Morning Fredericton Tuesday.

"We are surviving under duress."

As of Monday, 301 Horizon health-care workers were now off the job, isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the dashboard.

Dr. John Dornan, who was named the permanent president and CEO of the Horizon Health Network last week, is worried the lifting of provincial COVID-19 restrictions March 14 will lead to another spike in cases. (Horizon Health Network)

Dornan, who was appointed the head of Horizon last week after serving in an interim capacity since last August, said there's been a spike in COVID cases in the community and in the health-care system since students returned to school.

"We are doing our best to get back up to speed in terms of providing ambulatory services, clinics, blood testing, imaging and surgeries," he said.

He's concerned another spike may happen after March 14, when all provincial COVID rules are lifted.

"Every time we reduce restrictions we increase exposure," he said.

That's why hospitals are maintaining strict practices, he said, such as reduced visitation, full masking and mandatory vaccinations.

"We are hoping that within our health-care facilities we can weather the storm."

Dornan noted that Horizon employees will still be subject to workplace isolation requirements for COVID after March 14. Anyone who tests positive will be off work for five or 10 days, he said, depending on staff availability.

2 new deaths, 100 people in hospital

New Brunswick reported two more COVID-related deaths over the weekend and hospitalizations increased Monday to 100, including 46 people who were admitted for COVID-19 and 54 who were initially admitted for something else when they tested positive for the virus.

Nine people require intensive care, and four of them are on ventilators.

The seven-day average of COVID-related hospitalizations jumped to 109 Monday from 89 on Friday, while the seven-day average of people requiring intensive care, increased to six from four, according to the dashboard.

Public Health confirmed 1,133 new cases of COVID-19 between Saturday and Monday through lab-based PCR tests, putting the active case count at 4,061.

An additional 1,277 people self-reported testing positive on rapid tests.

As of Monday, 50.5 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers had received their COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, 87.2 per cent had received two vaccine doses, and 92.9 per cent had received one dose.

A total of 742,089 PCR tests have been conducted to date.

New Brunswick has had 40,070 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 35,696 recoveries so far and 311 COVID-related deaths.