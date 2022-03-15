New Brunswickers 'living with COVID' without the numbers they've grown used to

The government is asking New Brunswickers to manage their own risks for COVID-19 now that all Public Health measures have been lifted, but at the same time, it's providing less data about the virus to help them gauge that risk.

The COVID-19 dashboard will now be updated every Tuesday instead of daily for the rest of the month.

In April, it will be dropped altogether and COVID information will instead be shared weekly in the communicable disease section of the Public Health website.

Department of Health officials have not said whether all of the same data will still be available. But Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, did say the department will "start to diminish the reporting … to more of a surveillance dashboard."

In addition, parents are no longer required to report if their children test positive to their school.

Ray Harris, a Fredericton-based data strategist, says "it's going to be very challenging" for people who have gotten used to judging their risk based on the daily hospitalizations and infections.

He thinks weekly updates are "a reasonable cadence to make informed decisions.

"But if that follows through and in April, it's pulled completely, then, you know, it's very hard to manage your own risk when you don't know what the risk is."

Ray Harris is a Fredericton-based data strategist who started his own COVID dashboard last year, partly as a way to cope with the uncertainty of the pandemic and to make better informed decisions. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

Russell said if people have somebody who's vulnerable in their household or social circle, such as someone with a compromised immune system or a chronic disease, then their risk continues to be high, and will be "in perpetuity" during a pandemic.

She encourages those people to continue masking indoors as much as possible when they're around people from outside their household.

"I think people are really confident in their ability to use all the tools in the toolkit that we've been providing throughout this pandemic. We've evolved so much with each and every surge, with each and every variant. We've learned so much, along with vaccination."

Raywat Deonandan, an epidemiologist and an associate professor at the University of Ottawa, questions the reason for doing away with the dashboard.

"Is it because they haven't got the resources to maintain it? All right. That's a reasonable argument to make. If that's the case, get more resources," he said.

"Or is it because they want to pretend the crisis is over, and 'what's the point of having daily reporting on something that doesn't matter anymore?'

"If it's the latter, that's not cool."

Raywat Deonandan, an epidemiologist and an associate professor at the University of Ottawa, thinks dropping the dashboard will only add to the growing mistrust of governments in general. (Submitted by Raywat Deonandan)

Deonandan said not only do citizens use the dashboard data to make individual choices in their lives, but scientists also rely on the public information.

"So what you're doing is disempowering that cadre of scientific investigators … which is never a good thing in light of a crisis that already divides people along the lines of trust," he said.

"We have a crisis of trust — trust in government, trust in authority, trust in scientists, trust in public health, et cetera. The way that you assuage distrust is to offer more information, not less."

So while Deonandan is sympathetic if the decision is driven by a lack of resources, he believes the "societally deleterious impacts" will outweigh any money saved.

Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane has said part of transitioning to living with COVID-19 means "the reallocation of our time and resources to other Public Health priority areas." He did not elaborate or explain how dropping the daily dashboard will save time if the data will still be collected daily.

Hospitalizations rising

Harris, who started his own COVID dashboard a year ago, believes there's still a lot of coronavirus in the province.

He points to hospitalizations, which have "really picked up again" in recent weeks.

On Feb. 25, the day after the province announced it would be lifting all restrictions, 72 people were in hospital.

As of Friday, there were 103, including three youths 19 or under.

The number of people hospitalized has continued to rise and while about half were initially admitted for another reason, they still create added strain on the health-care system, said Harris. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Of those, 49 were admitted for COVID-19, and 54 were initially admitted for something else when they tested positive for the virus.

"We know that hospitalizations have about a 10-day lag on cases, but now we don't really know much about cases," said Harris, because PCR (polymerase chain reaction lab) tests are reserved for certain priority groups and self-reported positive rapid tests don't count toward te active case count.

"It's just, I think, jumbled in there to try to get the real story out of it," he said.

"We don't know why [hospitalizations are] coming back because we don't really have a great case data."

The percent of people hospitalized for COVID versus with COVID has been consistently about half and half, said Harris. Roughly 50 people is "still a lot," he said.

Health-care workers off up

The number of health-care workers who are off the job isolating after testing positive for COVID has also increased in recent weeks.

When the decision to remove restrictions was announced, 408 were off across the province. As of Friday, that number stood at 577, including 332 from the Horizon Health Network (its highest total Harris has on record), 181 from Vitalité (down from a peak of 191 on March 7), and 64 from Extra-Mural and Ambulance New Brunswick (down from a peak of 90 on Feb. 22).

When hospitalizations started to trend down in mid-February, the number of infected health-care workers, "strangely," didn't go down with them, said Harris.

It suggests that in the community or in the hospital, there's still a big issue with COVID and contracting COVID and spreading COVID. - Ray Harris, data strategist

"I think we have to ask why isn't it moving and do we need to do more to protect health care workers — assuming that 500 health care workers out of the system has a negative impact on the hospital, which I think is, again, a reasonable assumption to make" since hospital capacity isn't only about available beds, but also people available to work.

He noted health-care workers are among those who get diagnostic PCR lab tests, not the less reliable rapid tests, and is "probably a reasonable indication of how much coronavirus there is in the community."

"It suggests that in the community or in the hospital, there's still a big issue with COVID and contracting COVID and spreading COVID."

Active cases 'incredibly high'

Active COVID cases are "incredibly high," according to Harris.

He thinks back to January 2021, when the peak was 348. We "blew past" that in September, reaching 370, and "never looked back," he said.

As of Friday, four of the health zones each had more than that — two of them more than double, and one more than triple — with the others not far behind. There were 4,055 active cases.

And again, that's with PCR tests being limited.