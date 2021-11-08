N.B. COVID-19 roundup: New exposure notices include CUPE picket line

Public Health has posted some new public exposure notices Monday, including three involving the picket line for striking Canadian Union of Public Employees in the Saint John region, Zone 2.

They include:

Nov. 3 between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. – CUPE picket line outside Lancaster Mall (621 Fairville Blvd., Saint John)

CUPE picket line outside Lancaster Mall (621 Fairville Blvd., Saint John) Nov. 4 and 5 between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. – CUPE picket line (Fairville Blvd. & Plaza Lane intersection, Saint John)

The strike by 22,000 workers in 10 CUPE locals, including health care, education, transportation and agricultural sectors, as well as social workers, correctional officers, court stenographers and staff at WorkSafeNB and New Brunswick community colleges is now into Day 11.

On Friday, the province ordered striking health-care workers back to work. Those mandated back include more than 2,000 workers in locals 1252, 1190 and 1251, which represent support staff in vaccination clinics and hospitals, and those providing laundry services to hospitals and nursing homes.

Strike action by those not affected by the order continues.

There are no plans for the two sides to meet, according to Drost. On Sunday, he said the union sent the province a counter-offer Friday but has yet to receive a response.

COVID-19 testing has started to increase now that the health-care workers have returned to work and Horizon's assessment centres have reopened.

A total of 521 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, lab tests were conducted on Saturday, according to the COVID-19 dashboard. That's up from 319 provincewide on Friday, the dashboard shows.

Before the strike began, more than 1,000 tests were being conducted daily. The low testing has raised concerns about whether COVID cases are being found.

473 active cases

Public Health reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

Fifteen people are in hospital because of the virus, including nine in intensive care.

There are 473 active cases across the province.

A total of 85.9 per cent of New Brunswickers 12 or older are fully vaccinated, and 92.9 per cent have received their first vaccine dose.

New Brunswick has had 6,769 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 6,174 recoveries so far and 121 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 529,938 tests have been conducted.

Public exposure notices

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, please visit the government of New Brunswick's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should still get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms, are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point of care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19 so even if their results comes back negative, they should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.