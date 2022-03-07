N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 2 deaths, hospitalizations and ICU cases continue to climb

Two more New Brunswickers with COVID-19 have died, hospitalizations and ICU cases have continued to climb over the past three days, along with the seven-day averages, the dashboard shows.

The latest deaths were both people from the Saint John region, Zone 2 — one in their 70s and the other in their 80s.

There are 100 people in hospital, an increase of eight from Friday, including 46 who were admitted for COVID-19 and 54 who were initially admitted for something else when they tested positive for the virus.

Nine people require intensive care, up one, and four of them are on ventilators.

The seven-day average of COVID-related hospitalizations jumped to 109 Monday from 89 on Friday, according to the dashboard.

The seven-day average of people requiring intensive care, which had remained steady for four days, also increased to six from four.

New Brunswick is set to lift all COVID restrictions, including mask mandates and gathering limits, next Monday, when the emergency order ends.

Three people aged 19 or under are among those hospitalized. There are also five people in their 20s, six in their 30s, seven in their 40s, six in their 50s, 19 in their 60s, 22 in their 70s, 17 in their 80s, and six in their 90s.

Of those in ICU, one is in their 40s, five are in their 60s and three are in their 70s.

Public Health confirmed 1,133 new cases of COVID-19 between Saturday and Monday through lab-based PCR tests, putting the active case count at 4,061, an increase of 169.

An additional 1,277 people self-reported testing positive on rapid tests.

As of Monday, 50.5 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received their COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, up from 50.3 per cent on Friday, 87.2 per cent have received two vaccine doses, unchanged, and 92.9 per cent have received one dose, also unchanged.

A total of 742,089 PCR tests have been conducted to date, including 3,647 between Saturday and Monday.

New Brunswick has had 40,070 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 35,696 recoveries so far and 311 COVID-related deaths.

Cruise ship passengers, crew must be fully vaccinated

All cruise ship passengers and crew will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when ships begin docking at Port Saint John this spring.

It's part of new COVID-19 measures announced by the federal government Monday for the return of cruise ships to Canadian waters next month for the 2022 season.

Passengers will need to take a COVID-19 molecular test within 72 hours before they board or take an antigen test within one day of boarding, said federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra.

The same rule applies to passengers disembarking from a cruise ship in Canada, he said.

Cruise ships, some able to carry 5,000 passengers, are expected back in Saint John this year. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Cruise ship operators will be required to inspect proof of vaccination and pre-boarding test results, test suspected cases, isolate positive cases, test close contacts of positive cases.

They will also be required to report symptomatic or positive passengers or crew to Transport Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada, the port, and the local public health unit.

Symptomatic or positive passengers can expect to be isolated on board the ship and won't be able to take part in communal activities.

At the end of their cruise, it will be the cruise line's responsibility to arrange for COVID-19-safe isolation accommodations.

No cruise ships have stopped in Saint John since 2020, when the pandemic restricted travel.

The first ship of the season is scheduled for May 4, when the Pearl Mist will sail into the harbour.

A total of 69 cruise ships are expected.

Businesses face difficult decisions

New Brunswick businesses can choose to keep COVID-19 mandates in place after the province lifts all restrictions next week, but some restaurant owners say making that decision is not so simple.

Mike Babineau, the president of Downtown Fredericton Inc., and owner of several restaurants in the city, says it's impossible to appease everyone and it's a highly charged environment, with some people seeing calls in either direction as a personal affront.

Babineau says they're doing their best to make everyone feel comfortable.

"We're in the customer service business. So if somebody comes in that would like a little bit more space, or would like our server to put a mask on or, you know, any of the above, we're going to do what we can to please these customers," he said.

"We're a safe place to be. We want our customers to come back and see us. And so far, by the numbers, they are coming out. So I think we're in a good spot."

The province is set to lift all COVID restrictions, including mask mandates and gathering limits, on March 14, when the emergency order ends.

Babineau says he's decided to follow Public Health's lead, just as he's done throughout the pandemic.

That means his restaurants no longer check customers' vaccine status, and they'll move ahead with lifting mask requirements on March 14.