Province records 9 COVID-related deaths, changes the way it reports hospitalizations

New Brunswick has recorded nine more COVID-related deaths and has 78 people in hospital because of the virus, according to COVIDWATCH, the government's replacement for the COVID-19 dashboard, launched Tuesday.

The new weekly reports on the coronavirus website include data up to and including the previous Saturday.

The hospitalizations between March 27 and April 2 appear to be down from the 142 reported last Tuesday, but people who are initially admitted to hospital for another reason and later test positive for COVID are no longer included.

Only those hospitalized for COVID are counted. This is "to align with reporting practices in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador," the government said in a news release.

The 78 hospitalized for COVID represents an increase of 12 over the previous week.

Nine people require intensive care.

The number of patients on ventilators and the number of hospital staff off work after testing positive for COVID-19 is no longer being reported by Public Health. But those numbers will be available from the regional health authorities, according to the news release.

"These changes better reflect the usual surveillance and reporting of communicable diseases," it said.

"As the province continues to transition to living with COVID-19, ongoing reports will aim to communicate the risks of severe disease."

Critics have argued the government is asking New Brunswickers to manage their own risks for COVID-19 now that all Public Health measures have been lifted, but at the same time, it's providing less data about the virus to help them gauge that risk.

"If we get public feedback that we need to add [more data to COVID Watch], that's certainly, you know, we'll consider that," Health Minister Dorothy Shephard told reporters last week. "But we are not, we're not, you know, giving way to hiding information."

There are 8,670 new cases of COVID. That includes 3,888 people who tested positive through PCR lab tests and 4,782 people who self-reported testing positive on rapid tests.

A total of 51.4 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received their COVID-19 booster dose, up from 51.2 per cent a week ago, 87.7 per cent have received two doses, up from 87.6 per cent, and 93 per cent have received their first dose, unchanged.