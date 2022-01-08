N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 3 more deaths, 113 hospitalizations, 'urgent' plea for volunteers

The New Brunswick government has issued an "urgent" call for paid and unpaid volunteers to help with the pandemic response as the province recorded three more COVID-related deaths and 113 hospitalizations from the virus Tuesday.

"As predicted, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is causing increased hospitalizations and staff absences, which is putting pressure on all aspects of our health-care system," Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said in a statement.

A total of 347 health-care workers who have tested positive are off, isolating.

"We are asking anyone who can assist with clinical and non-clinical work to come forward," said Shephard.

The clinical work includes administering vaccinations and COVID-19 testing, patient services and personal support work, according to a news release.

Among those the province is hoping with "pitch in" are:

Regulated health professionals, such as dentists, paramedics and physiotherapists

Registered nurses

Licensed practical nurses

Personal support workers

Youth care workers

Social workers

Students registered in a health-care professional training program

Internationally educated health professionals

The non-clinical work includes clerical support, office administration, logistical support, data entry, customer service, and food preparation and delivery.

"We need your help," said Shephard. "Whether you are retired, non-practising or unlicensed — if you have experience that can help, please reach out to us."

Training, including health and safety measures and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), will be provided.

People who are interested are asked to complete an online form. "Each volunteer will be contacted but priority will be given to people who can fill areas of highest need," the release said.

18 deaths in 6 days

Three people who had COVID-19 have died — a person 50 to 59 and two people 90 or over, all in the Bathurst region, Zone 6, Public Health said.

Their deaths mark 18 in the past six days and raise the COVID-related pandemic death toll to 192, the dashboard shows.

Of the 113 people hospitalized, 15 are in intensive care, a decrease of one. Four of them are on ventilators, also down one.

Fifty-nine of the people hospitalized were already admitted for other reasons when they tested positive for COVID-19.

Eighty-five of the hospitalized patients are over 60 and two are 19 or under.

Of those in ICU, 67 per cent are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or it has been more than six months since their second dose.

There were 330 new COVID cases confirmed through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing, putting the active caseload at 4,568. That figure doesn't include people testing positive on rapid tests.

An additional 1,623 people tested positive on rapid tests and registered their results online, nearly double Monday's 881.

A total of 659,205 PCR tests have been conducted to date, including 3,281 on Monday, which puts the positivity rate at 10.1 per cent.

On Saturday, the positivity rate jumped to 47.9 per cent, when 409 cases were detected through 853 tests.

As of Tuesday, 32.7 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received a booster dose, up from 30.9 per cent on Saturday when the figures were last updated, 83.4 per cent have received two doses, unchanged, and 91.3 per cent have received one dose, up from 91.1 per cent.

New Brunswick has had 23,503 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 18,741 recoveries so far.

Cosmetologists seek lift of lockdown for industry or financial aid

The head of the cosmetology association for the province says hair salons and spas are being unfairly targeted for shutdown.

Under the revised Level 3 of the COVID-19 winter plan, which took effect Friday at 11:59 p.m., hair salons and spas must remain closed until at least Jan. 31.

Gaye Cail, executive director of the Cosmetology Association of New Brunswick, says salons and spas follow strict hygiene protocols, making them safer spaces than retail outlets.

"You know, you can still go to a retail store that has 50 per cent capacity, but there could be 500 people in that store at a mall," she said.

"They don't require the person coming in to be double vaccinated. … You could try on a pair of pants that three other people have tried on. So it just doesn't seem fair that we follow all of these safety protocols constantly, not just from the Public Health, but also from the cosmetology association, and we still are not allowed to remain open."

The 8,000 registered cosmetologists in New Brunswick will go without any income during the 16-day COVID-19 lockdown and many of them are self-employed, so they don't qualify for provincial financial aid, says the head of the association. (Paul Smith/CBC)

The association has started an online petition addressed to Premier Blaine Higgs, calling for cosmetologists to be allowed to reopen or receive "adequate and accessible financial support" so they can "feed [their] families and keep [their] businesses afloat."

"Don't brush us off," it states. As of early Tuesday afternoon, the petition has garnered nearly 7,800 signatures.

Many of the association's 8,000 members are self-employed and don't qualify for provincial financial aid.

The small business recovery grant program has been extended until the end of February and the amount eligible businesses can apply for has increased to $10,000, which is double the previous amount. But to qualify, businesses must employ between two and 99 full-time equivalent staff.

The Liberals have called on the government to expand the criteria to ensure all self-employed small businesses owners, and those with fewer than two staff members, are eligible.

Higgs and Opportunities New Brunswick officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

There is federal support available, offering $300 a week, said Cail.

"But you know, when you're trying to run a business, you have your own business bills, but you also have your personal bills. Three hundred dollars a week is is not enough to survive."

Horizon seeks cleaning staff

The Horizon Health Network is seeking cleaning staff for its facilities across the province, with the "most immediate need" in the Saint John area.

As of last week, the Saint John Regional Hospital had COVID outbreaks on six units.

"We're at a point now where we're not able to contain all of our affected and close-contact patients in one or two areas," Dr. John Dornan, interim president and CEO of the Horizon Health Network, had said.

"The EVS [environmental services] team works behind the scenes, around the clock, cleaning and disinfecting Horizon facilities to create a clean and safe health care environment for patients, staff and visitors," Horizon said in a statement.

"During this fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, their role is more important than ever."

Anyone who's looking for a job and interested in "contributing to the health and safety of staff, patients and families" is urged to apply "now."