N.B.'s Health Department to address public about COVID-19

New Brunswick's Department of Health will hold a news conference this afternoon to provide a COVID-19 update.

Dr. Jennifer Russell will speak with reporters at 3:30 p.m.

New Brunswick's Department of Health cancelled a Q&A with CBC New Brunswick earlier today that was supposed to answer the public's questions related to COVID-19.

In cancelling Russell's appearance with the public, Danielle Phillips, the spokesperson, said the "situation is fluid." She did not elaborate when she announced the decision shortly before the session was to begin.

The New Brunswick Health Department announced the province's first case of COVID-19 this week.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer, to address the province this afternoon. (Photo: CBC News)

The first "presumptive" or probable case of the novel coronavirus was reported Wednesday, and testing at a Winnipeg lab has confirmed the test was positive.

Twelve people in New Brunswick have had negative tests so far, and only people with symptoms are being tested.

Here is a roundup of other developments Friday.

St. Thomas University cancels in-person classes

St. Thomas University in Fredericton has suspended all in-person classes until the end of the school year.

Teaching is cancelled altogether next Monday Tuesday and Wednesday to allow staff and faculty to prepare online instructions.

The university is also encouraging all 200 of its foreign and domestic students to return home.

Ottawa warns against international travel

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference while in self-isolation at Rideau cottage in Ottawa, on Friday. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)

The federal government is warning against all international travel and is limiting inbound flights in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau detailed the new measures during a news conference Friday. Trudeau is in self-isolation due to the confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis for his wife, Sophie.

Trudeau said that, aside from the sweeping travel advisory, the government is also taking steps to prevent infections.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the risk associated with COVID-19 is low for the general population, but they note that could change quickly.

People who are over 65, have a compromised immune system or underlying health conditions face a higher risk of "more severe outcomes" if they contract the virus — which the WHO says is mild for most who get it.

As of early Friday morning, provinces in Canada were reporting almost 160 presumptive and confirmed cases.