Public Health continues to contact trace, despite the surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, says the chief medical officer of health.

"Obviously, the higher the case count, the more difficult the contact tracing becomes, but the contact tracing is still occurring and we've utilized many extra resources to make that happen," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, without elaborating.

A record 2,583 cases are listed as being under investigation on the COVID-19 dashboard, as of Friday.

Some of those cases have already recovered, noted Russell.

She confirmed there is community transmission in "several areas around the province."

"So that is something that we're dealing with, and people have to be aware," she said, urging everyone to get vaccinated and follow Public Health measures, whether they live in a circuit-breaker zone or not.

Some provinces gave up contact tracing when case counts got too high to keep up.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, close contacts have been deemed the source of 3,048 New Brunswick cases, 618 cases have been travel-related, and 83 cases have been community transmission.

Expanded Zone 2 circuit breaker begins at 6 p.m.

Many people who live in the Saint John region, Zone 2, will begin a two-week COVID-19 circuit breaker, starting at 6 p.m., with restrictions on private gatherings and non-essential travel between areas.

There are no restrictions on fully vaccinated people gathering at businesses, events and services where proof of full vaccination with a government-issued ID is required.

Premier Blaine Higgs announced the new measure Thursday, citing concerns over an increase in new infections.

The areas covered by the circuit breaker stretch west to New River Beach and Lepreau, north to Clarendon and Welsford, east to Head of Millstream and include all of the communities in Saint John and Kings counties.

Havelock was already under a previous circuit breaker, which was scheduled to end at 6 p.m., but has been extended for at least seven days.

The other areas affected by this circuit breaker include Zone 1, Moncton region, as far north as and including Sainte-Anne-de-Kent; the northern portion of Zone 3 from and including Deerville and Florenceville-Bristol, but excluding Hayesville and Parker Ridge, as well as all of Zone 4, the Edmundston region.

The Campbellton region, Zone 5, is also under a circuit breaker, scheduled to end next Friday.

549 active cases

Public Health reported two more COVID-related deaths Thursday and 69 new cases of COVID.

Thirty-one people are in hospital because of the virus, including 16 in intensive care.

There are 549 active cases of COVID across the province.

A total of 84.5 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 or older are fully vaccinated, while 92.4 per cent have received at least one dose.

New Brunswick has had 6,332 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 5,668 recoveries so far and 114 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 524,097 lab tests had been conducted to date.

New rules for youth to enter Nova Scotia

Starting Nov. 1, travellers aged 12 to 18 entering Nova Scotia will have to follow self-isolation requirements based on their own COVID-19 vaccination status.

Since June, youth in this age group have had to follow the rules of the least-vaccinated adult they were travelling with.

The change means every youth aged 12 and older must have their own Nova Scotia safe check-in form. An adult can fill out the form on their child's behalf.

People who aren't fully vaccinated must isolate for seven days and get two negative COVID-19 test results in Nova Scotia before they can stop isolating. The tests must be lab-based, not rapid ones.

Children 11 and under will continue to isolate according to the least-vaccinated adult they're with and can be included on the safe check-in form of that adult.

New cases at schools

Three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at two schools in the Saint John region, Zone 2, including one that was not previously impacted, the COVID dashboard shows.

A positive case or cases have been identified at Island View School for the first time, as well as Simonds High School .

Thirty-two schools are currently impacted. The number of cases at each school is not provided by Public Health or the Department of Education.

A total of 404 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at 111 schools since the beginning of the school year.

Fifty-nine early learning and child-care facilities have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Sept. 7. The total number of cases has not been provided.

Public exposure notices

Public Health added new public exposure notices Friday, including both hospitals in Saint John, Zone 2.

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, please visit the government of New Brunswick's website.

Public Health recommends that people who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19 so even if their results comes back negative, they should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.