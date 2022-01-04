N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Case counts likely higher than reported, says health minister

COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick are likely higher than the numbers being reported, says Health Minister Dorothy Shephard.

She made the comments Tuesday morning, after the province hit a new single-day record-high of 922 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Last Friday, the province announced contact tracing among the general public is "no longer feasible," given the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Instead, people who test positive are being asked to notify their close contacts.

In addition, starting at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the province will limit PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests to certain groups, while everyone else will have to rely on at-home rapid tests and self-report positive results.

"Really, we have to begin to consider that Omicron is everywhere because it transmits so quickly," said Shephard. "We know that our cases double every two to three days."

"I believe that, you know, realistically, there are going to be people who are asymptomatic. I believe that our case counts are probably higher than we're able to report."

Shephard said she expected a "significant" number of new cases again on Tuesday.

She doesn't expect the number to be as high as Monday, based on the data she had seen as of early Tuesday morning, but cautioned additional data could be pending.

The province could see 1,000 new cases a day by mid- to late this week, she has said.

PCR tests will be reserved for:

People in areas at highest risk, including health-care workers and those who live or work in long-term care facilities, homeless shelters and correctional facilities.

People who are symptomatic and aged 50 or over.

People who are symptomatic and immunocompromised or pregnant.

People who need a PCR test for travel.

People who are identified as a priority by Public Health.

For everyone else, a positive rapid test will be treated as a positive result for COVID-19, and people will be asked to register their result through a new form that will be available online this week, Public Health has said.

These changes are expected to increase the demand for rapid-test kits.

"We certainly need more," said Shephard.

The free test kits have been in short supply in the province in recent weeks as COVID case number have risen.

Some people have expressed frustration about lining up for hours at distribution sites, only to be told the sites had run out of kits.

On Tuesday, the Horizon Health Network announced its weekly mobile pickup locations in Sackville, St. Stephen, Minto and Baie-Sainte-Anne would not be taking place.

‼️Horizon’s mobile rapid screening pick-up locations scheduled for Tuesdays in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sackville?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sackville</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StStephen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StStephen</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Minto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Minto</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BaieSainteAnne?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BaieSainteAnne</a> will not take place on Jan. 4. See a full list of rapid test pickup locations: <a href="https://t.co/m6l5A54Niy">https://t.co/m6l5A54Niy</a> <a href="https://t.co/GNaT2ABIdC">pic.twitter.com/GNaT2ABIdC</a> —@HorizonHealthNB

"We had some delays in deliveries last week. There is one today. So there are four locations that won't be receiving rapid test supply," Shephard said. "But that is all being replenished and we will get back to a norm in the next few days."

The province is "looking at different mechanisms" to expand and improve the distribution system and will make some announcements within the next week, she said, acknowledging the "inconvenience and the difficulty" with the current system.

"What I can say is that we're going to be also going back to a drive-thru system so that people don't have to get out of their cars. It will be easier."

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said people will also need to register to pick up the rapid-test kits.

"We want to avoid those long lines in the winter, so people will be given a time to pick them up."

On Tuesday, people picking up rapid-test kits in Fredericton were being told that as of Wednesday, they will need to book an appointment and arrive at the site with a voucher to claim the kits.

More rapid-test kits are on the way, added Shephard.

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos "sent me a note that said, 'I wanted to inform you my senior officials will be in contact with yours soon to give you specific information on rapid test deliveries for January. The expected numbers are significant, several times the deliveries received in December.'"

More than 3.8 million rapid tests have been distributed to New Brunswickers since Dec. 1 through schools, workplaces, airports and pickup sites, she said.

Vehicles lined up for 2 km along William Bell Drive, down Hall Road, and for another kilometre along Main Street in Hampton last Thursday morning for rapid-test kits. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Asked whether there should be more PCR testing to provide a more accurate picture of case counts, Shephard said people need to change the way they think about COVID-19 and Omicron.

"We need to assume, just like the common cold, it is everywhere, and it's not common to us to have this kind of mindset with COVID-19, but the fact is, is that, you know, we're looking at transitioning to a different mindset and a different perspective with regards to how we live with COVID.

"And so I'm not saying that we don't need to be concerned because we do. We need to protect our over-50 population. We need to keep in mind, always, our vulnerable communities and those who are at risk. And I think that that's the kind of the pivot that we're going to need to make in the near future."

The chief medical officer of health acknowledged the posted number of cases will be "an underreporting."

"We absolutely will miss some" by relying on rapid tests, said Russell.

"It's about utilizing our resources as effectively and as efficiently as we possibly can."

Although the province's daily case counts will no longer paint a full picture, it's still "really important" to continue to report them, Russell said.

"With the numbers rapidly increasing, we're going to see that translate into hospitalizations, as I said, about the one per cent. So that's what we're preparing for."

5,442 active cases

Public Health reported a three-day total of 2,548 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and two more COVID-related deaths.

Fifty-one people are in hospital with the virus, including 17 in intensive care. Twelve of them are on ventilators.

Of those in hospital, 33 are over the age of 60. No one under 19 is hospitalized.

There are 5,442 active cases across the province.

As of Monday, 82.9 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 90.3 per cent had received their first dose, and 21.2 per cent had received a booster dose.

New Brunswick has had 16,820 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 11,214 recoveries so far and 162 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 624,554 tests have been conducted to date.