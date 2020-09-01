N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Campbellton region

There are three new cases of COVID-19 in Zone 5, the Campbellton region.

Public Health said two of the three cases were identified in the mass testing conduced Sunday in Dalhousie.

About 1,135 people were tested that day, but not all of the results have been processed.

Two of the new cases are people in their 50s and the third is in their 80s. All three are self-isolating.

The total number of active cases is 55 with five more people have recovered since Monday. Four people are in hospital but no one is in the intensive care unit.

New Brunswick has had 334 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, 273 people have recovered and six have died.

As of Monday, 99,756 tests have been conducted.

No Halloween in Zone 5

Public Health said while Zone 5 is in the orange phase of recovery, door to door trick and treating and handing out treats is not permitted.

Residents can only celebrate Halloween with their household bubble and parties outside of household bubbles are not allowed.

"It is recommended that residents keep contacts to a minimum."

Door to door trick and treating and handing out treats is not permitted in Zone 5 on Halloween. (Contributed/Candida Marie Paul)

Halloween in yellow level

Public Health said the remainder of New Brunswick which is under the yellow level can celebrate Halloween with door-to-door trick-or-treating but must follow some guidelines. They include:

if children go door-to-door, they should avoid contact with anyone in their bubble who is at higher risk for several days following Halloween;

informal indoor and outdoor celebrations are permitted with a maximum of 50 people but a list of participants must be maintained; and

any business, organization or group that plans an event, including malls, are required to have an operational plan for any Halloween activities, must keep a list of participants, and must ensure the use of masks in public spaces and ensure that physical distancing is practised.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: