No new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick

The New Brunswick government is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The provincial COVID-19 dashboard states there have been no new recoveries either, keeping the active case count at four.

There are two active cases in the Moncton health region and one each in the Fredericton and Saint John regions. Public Health has said the individuals are self-isolating.

In statement Thursday, the province said it determined passengers on two Air Canada flights on Aug. 22 may have been exposed to an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The flights in question are Air Canada flight 0992 from Mexico City to Toronto and Air Canada flight 8918 from Toronto to Moncton. Public Health says passengers on those flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the fight. If symptoms develop, the individuals must self-isolate and call 811.

There have been 192 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, 186 recoveries and two deaths.

The province performed 480 tests Thursday, raising the overall total to 63,288.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: